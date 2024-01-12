(MENAFN- Baystreet) Molson Coors Beverage Company

1/12/2024 10:06 AM EST

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation1/12/2024 9:44 AM ESTCorus Entertainment Inc.1/12/2024 9:39 AM ESTGalaxy Asset Mamagement1/11/2024 11:30 AM ESTStella-Jones Inc.1/11/2024 10:28 AM ESTSecure Energy Services Inc.1/11/2024 9:52 AM ESTOrezone Gold Corporation1/11/2024 9:46 AM ESTStingray Group Inc.1/11/2024 9:42 AM ESTKinaxis® Inc.1/11/2024 9:38 AM ESTTalisker Resources Ltd.1/11/2024 9:33 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, January 12, 2024

Stocks in Play

1/12/2024 - 9:49 AM EST - Canada Nickel Company Inc. : Has entered today into a Subscription Agreement with Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. to make a US$18.5 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of C$1.57 per Common Share. Upon closing of the private placement contemplated in the Subscription Agreement, Samsung SDI will own approximately 15.6 million shares of the common shares of Canada Nickel, representing approximately 8.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. Canada Nickel Company Inc. shares V are trading up $0.13 at $1.71.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks