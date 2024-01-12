               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


    Glenn Wilkin - Friday, January 12, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    1/12/2024 - 9:49 AM EST

    1/12/2024 - 9:49 AM EST - Canada Nickel Company Inc. : Has entered today into a Subscription Agreement with Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. to make a US$18.5 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of C$1.57 per Common Share. Upon closing of the private placement contemplated in the Subscription Agreement, Samsung SDI will own approximately 15.6 million shares of the common shares of Canada Nickel, representing approximately 8.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. Canada Nickel Company Inc. shares V are trading up $0.13 at $1.71.





