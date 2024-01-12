Greater Elizabeth Chamber Of Commerce And Hootboard Unveil Innovative Touch Kiosk Network

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Jan 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

HootBoard is excited to announce a partnership with The Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce (GECC) to launch a state-of-the-art network of touchscreen kiosks , revolutionizing the visitor experience in the City of Elizabeth. This transformative initiative, generously supported by a grant from the State of New Jersey and Elizabeth Destination Marketing Organization (EDMO) funds, is set to redefine the intersection of technology, community, and local business promotion.

Strategically positioned throughout the city, the meticulously planned network consists of four (4) outdoor double-sided kiosks, five (5) kiosks strategically placed in key Elizabeth hotels, one (1) kiosk situated in The City Hall, and an additional portable kiosk for special events. This collaboration extends beyond mere technological innovation, aiming to create enduring memories for visitors while enabling the growth of local businesses.

HootBoard's commitment to making visitors feel like locals and explore the local culture aligns seamlessly with Elizabeth's vision of providing not just a destination but a sense of community. Serving as a bridge, the touchscreen kiosks connect visitors to Elizabeth's heart through a variety of features.

HootBoard CityGuideTM, a curated wayfinding app , allows visitors to quickly acclimatize to Elizabeth, exploring its rich history and discovering tailored activities. The List Creator empowers visitors to personalize their itineraries, ensuring a fulfilling and memorable stay. EDMO contributes pre-created itineraries that visitors can effortlessly port to their mobile devices. The SelfieboothTM feature enables visitors to capture personalized memories adorned with branded overlays, creating beautiful mementos of their time in Elizabeth. HootBoardTransit provides a clear map view of the City of Elizabeth, assisting visitors in choosing the best mode of local travel and enabling them to explore more.

One of the key advantages of this collaboration is the opportunity for citizens and visitors to connect with the diverse range of local businesses. Businesses can easily sign up directly from the kiosks and receive a complimentary $100 advertising credit to showcase their offerings on the HootBoard Kiosks. Additionally, businesses can avail themselves of the option to prolong their presence for a nominal fee.

The GECC and HootBoard collaboration stands as a resolute commitment to fostering connections and building a stronger sense of community. As we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of this innovative addition, we invite visitors to immerse themselves in a uniquely personal Elizabeth, intricately woven into the fabric of our local economy and community. The future of travel, tourism, and hospitality in Elizabeth promises to be more personal, engaging, and unforgettable than ever before.

For those seeking advertisement opportunities and to promote their businesses, please contact ...

About Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce (GECC):

The Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting and supporting the local business community, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the overall quality of life in the City of Elizabeth.

About HootBoard:

HootBoard is a leading provider of interactive kiosk solutions designed to quickly acclimatize visitors to their destination, give them access to the local culture, and promote local businesses.

We believe in the intrinsic human desire to be part of something greater than ourselves. People naturally seek connection and a sense of belonging, which, once established, can drive them to extraordinary lengths in support of a cause or the betterment of a place or an organization.

For inquiry write to ...