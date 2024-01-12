               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stellantis Europe Sales Up 5.9% In 2023


1/12/2024 10:07:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Stellantis' European sales were up 5.9% in 2023, the carmaker said Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Italo-Franco-US group ended last year second in the European market for sales and with a market share of 18.4%.

Stellantis said it had obtained "significant" results in all major national markets: +2.2% in France, +5% in Germany, +10.6% in Italy, +3.5% in Spain, and +16.8% in the United Kingdom.

It said the rises were in in all segments and propulsions.

