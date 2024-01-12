Stellantis Europe Sales Up 5.9% In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Stellantis' European sales were up 5.9% in 2023, the carmaker
said Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The Italo-Franco-US group ended last year second in the European
market for sales and with a market share of 18.4%.
Stellantis said it had obtained "significant" results in all
major national markets: +2.2% in France, +5% in Germany, +10.6% in
Italy, +3.5% in Spain, and +16.8% in the United Kingdom.
It said the rises were in in all segments and propulsions.
