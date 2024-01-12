Azerbaijan Government Presents 16 Gazelles To Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The government of Azerbaijan has given Georgia 16 gazelles, which were released in the protected area of Samukh named after Nugzar Zazanashvili (Kakheti, Dedoplistskaro district), Azernews reports, citing Sputnik-Georgia.

The first generation, ten gazelles, were brought from Shirvan National Park. At the moment, 300 gazelles live in the protected area of Samukh.

An endangered species of gazelle is being restored in Georgia. The project aimed at restoring the gazelle population has been implemented by the Protected Areas Agency and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) since 2013.

In the vast expanse of the Caucasus, a tale of resilience and rebirth unfolds. A joint venture, spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Azerbaijani government, is breathing life back into the gazelle population in Georgia. This tale, as old as the hills, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of nature when given a helping hand.

The gazelle, an emblem of grace and agility, once roamed the southern Caucasus in herds, their numbers reaching into the tens of thousands. However, by the mid-20th century, their population had dwindled to a mere 200 due to relentless hunting and habitat exploitation. The gazelle, a symbol of the region's rich biodiversity, was on the brink of extinction.

But hope was not lost. In 2013, a project was launched to restore the gazelle population. Ten gazelles were transported from Azerbaijan's Shirvan National Park to Georgia's Samukh Valley. This marked the first time in decades that gazelles had set foot in these lands. The project aimed to restore the gazelle population, a priority for Georgian ecologists.

The results have been heartening. The seventh generation of gazelles has been born in the Samukh valley, and their total number has exceeded 200. The gazelles have found a new home in the Vashlovani Protected Areas of eastern Georgia. The sight of these creatures leaping into the fields is a testament to the success of the project.

The project's success is not just a victory for the gazelle. It is a triumph for biodiversity and a testament to the power of international cooperation. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the German state development bank KfW, and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan have all played a part in this endeavour.

The gazelle's resurgence is a beacon of hope in a world grappling with the loss of biodiversity. It is a reminder that it is not too late to reverse the damage done to our planet. The restoration of the gazelle population is a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together to protect and restore our natural world.

In the words of the WWF, "We are working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife". The gazelle's return to Georgia is a testament to this mission. It is a story of hope, resilience, and the power of concerted conservation efforts. It is a story that needs to be told, for it holds the key to our shared future on this planet.