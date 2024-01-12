Azerbaijan Government Presents 16 Gazelles To Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The government of Azerbaijan has given Georgia 16 gazelles,
which were released in the protected area of Samukh named after
Nugzar Zazanashvili (Kakheti, Dedoplistskaro district), Azernews reports, citing Sputnik-Georgia.
The first generation, ten gazelles, were brought from Shirvan
National Park. At the moment, 300 gazelles live in the protected
area of Samukh.
An endangered species of gazelle is being restored in Georgia.
The project aimed at restoring the gazelle population has been
implemented by the Protected Areas Agency and the World Wildlife
Fund (WWF) since 2013.
In the vast expanse of the Caucasus, a tale of resilience and
rebirth unfolds. A joint venture, spearheaded by the World Wildlife
Fund (WWF) and the Azerbaijani government, is breathing life back
into the gazelle population in Georgia. This tale, as old as the
hills, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of nature when
given a helping hand.
The gazelle, an emblem of grace and agility, once roamed the
southern Caucasus in herds, their numbers reaching into the tens of
thousands. However, by the mid-20th century, their population had
dwindled to a mere 200 due to relentless hunting and habitat
exploitation. The gazelle, a symbol of the region's rich
biodiversity, was on the brink of extinction.
But hope was not lost. In 2013, a project was launched to
restore the gazelle population. Ten gazelles were transported from
Azerbaijan's Shirvan National Park to Georgia's Samukh Valley. This
marked the first time in decades that gazelles had set foot in
these lands. The project aimed to restore the gazelle population, a
priority for Georgian ecologists.
The results have been heartening. The seventh generation of
gazelles has been born in the Samukh valley, and their total number
has exceeded 200. The gazelles have found a new home in the
Vashlovani Protected Areas of eastern Georgia. The sight of these
creatures leaping into the fields is a testament to the success of
the project.
The project's success is not just a victory for the gazelle. It
is a triumph for biodiversity and a testament to the power of
international cooperation. The German Federal Ministry for Economic
Cooperation and Development, the German state development bank KfW,
and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
have all played a part in this endeavour.
The gazelle's resurgence is a beacon of hope in a world
grappling with the loss of biodiversity. It is a reminder that it
is not too late to reverse the damage done to our planet. The
restoration of the gazelle population is a shining example of what
can be achieved when we work together to protect and restore our
natural world.
In the words of the WWF, "We are working to sustain the natural
world for the benefit of people and wildlife". The gazelle's return
to Georgia is a testament to this mission. It is a story of hope,
resilience, and the power of concerted conservation efforts. It is
a story that needs to be told, for it holds the key to our shared
future on this planet.
