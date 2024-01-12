Delicacies, Balaclavas And Nets: Residents Of Almost Destroyed Village In Mykolaiv Region Help AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the village of Lymani in the Halytsynivka community in Mykolaiv region weave camouflage nets, sew balaclavas, bake pies, prepare various delicacies and bring them to the front line.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Nataliia Panashiy, the village elder, who is in charge of the village.

"We try to help our defenders as much as we can. Our women gather at the "point of invincibility" and weave camouflage nets, sew balaclavas, bed mats and other things our military need," says Panashiy.

In addition, she says, locals are constantly baking pies, cooking dumplings, preparing various delicacies and sending them to the front.

"So this time we collected dried fruits, cooked home-made delicacies, put them in buckets, and packed parcels that will go to our defenders in the east. They need to feel that we care about them," Panashiy emphasizes.

She says that every week they hold small charity fairs and lotteries in the village to raise money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine . In this way, they have already raised a certain amount of money to buy ammunition, electrodes and other necessary items for the military, which they ordered and sent to their destination.

The villagers assure us that they will continue to do this until the Victory.

It is worth noting that the village of Lymani, Mykolaiv district, borders on the Kherson region. Last year, the front line was a few kilometers away, and the village suffered from daily shelling and fighting for almost a year. As a result, out of about 1,500 yards, almost no houses remained completely intact, and about two dozen were destroyed to the ground.

People who were forced to leave the village are now returning home, restoring their homes and helping the Defense Forces as much as they can.

