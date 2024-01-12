Qualified Advisor Will Assist High Growth Plans Of Oil And Gas Company After Major Acquisition Stock Symbol: BLFR $BLFR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Fire Equipment Corp. $BLFR

$BLFR Screaming Eagle Partners

$BLFR Screaming Eagle Partners Wells 1

$BLFR Screaming Eagle Partners Wells 2

$BLFR Screaming Eagle Partners Wells 3

Qualified Advisor Will Assist High Growth Plans of Oil and Gas Company After Major Acquisition; Share Structure Reduction and Market Uplisting in Play: BLFR

BlueFire Equipment Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLFR)

- $BLFR Management HOUSTONHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qualified Advisor Will Assist High Growth Plans of Oil and Gas Company After Major Acquisition; Share Structure Reduction and Market Uplisting in Play: BlueFire Equipment Corp. (Stock Symbol: BLFR)Current Share Structure: 34.1 Million OS / 12.1 Million FloatFor more information on $BLFR visit:Completed Acquisition of Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC., Purchasing Oil and Gas Producing Assets in Texas.First Advisory Board Member to Assist in 2024 Aggressive Growth Plan.Entered Joint Operating Agreement and Participation Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC.As of September 30th $783,637 in Revenues, a 3,363% Increase Compared to the Same Quarter in 2022, with $10,193,317 in Total Assets.Partnered with Eventus Advisory Group, LLC. to Work on NASDAQ Uplisting.Plans to Cancel 18,000,000 Shares of Common Stock Decrease Current 2,000,000,000 Authorized Share Count to 250,000,000.Entered into Binding Letter Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC. to Increase Oil Production.Plans to Increase Production in Upcoming Months with Multiple Wells.Plans for Numerous More Oil & Gas Acquisitions to be Completed.Plans to Engage a PCAOB Auditor to Commence Company Audit.Plans to Change Company Name and Stock Symbol Suited for New Direction.BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTC: BLFR) is specialized in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the business in the industrial space. BLFR is currently focused on its recent acquisition, Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC., its first of many to acquire oil and gas company operating in the state of Texas.For Investors BLFR currently has a very attractive share structure with only 33.9 million shares outstanding and a low float of 12.1 million shares. This makes BLFR a very lean stock that has shown it can move up significantly and rapidly as the company reports positive news on its progress and asset gains. BLFR management even has intentions to reduce the share structure by 18 million shares as part of its current business plan. The BLFR share structure can be followed and reviewed on the OTC Markets site here:Daniel Borders Elected as its First Advisory Board Member to Assist in BLFR 2024 Aggressive Growth PlanOn January 11th BLFR announced the election of Daniel Borders as its first Advisory Board member after a year of major achievements for the company in the oil and gas space.Advisor Daniel Borders will assist in BLFR growth as the Company acquires additional producing assets to increase shareholder value, with anticipation of closing its first of many. The first of these acquisitions located in Texas, which should be finalized with Q1 2024, has a current production of more than 1,400 BOE/day, significant upside drilling potential, and over 25,000 acres currently held in production. Mr. Borders will offer resources to BLFR for funding additional acquisitions, branding and marketing, and assistance in uplisting BLFR to a national market from the OTC.Mr. Borders brings to BLFR 23 years of experience in business management consulting, branding and marketing, and funding for publicly traded companies, as well as a very large network of brokers/CFA's, accredited investors, funding sources, analysts, high net worth private wealth, and money managers for major wire houses and Wall St. firms.BLFR Celebrates a Year of Major Achievements Leading to a Pivotal 2024On December 29th BLFR issued an announcement covering the company's important milestones to date and high expectations for the year to come in 2024.Achievements:In September 2023, BLFR acquired 90% of Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC., a cashflow positive family-owned oil and gas company in Texas.BLFR Change of Control and Merger Agreement.Screaming Eagle BNR JV, LLC. Operating Agreement.Assignment, Conveyance and Bill of Sale.Special Warranty Deed.Reserve Study of Wells in Madison County.BLFR September 30, 2023, Positive Financial Results.Since October 2023, BLFR went from trading at $0.003 to a high of $0.83 a share.In November 2023, BLFR reduced its authorized common stock from 2 billion shares to 250 million shares and increased its series A preferred stock from 50 million shares to 99 million shares.Amendments to Articles Incorporation for Authorized Stock Reduction and Series A Preferred Stock Increase. Issued Information Statement for Authorized Share Reduction and Series A Preferred Stock Increase . Issued Transfer Agent Stock Issue Detail.In December 2023, BLFR entered into a Joint Operating Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC. to increase its current oil and gas production in Bedias Creek, TX.Binding Letter with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC.Resource Rock Exploration, LLC. Joint Operating Agreement AnnouncementIn December 2023, BLFR acquired 85% Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC., purchasing oil and gas producing assets in Texas with approximately 1,400 DOE/day.Completed Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. Acquisition.Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. LOI to Purchase Producing Oil and Gas Assets in Texas.Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. Acquisition and LOI Announcement.In December 2023, BLFR launched its corporate website showcasing its vision.In December 2023, BLFR entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Willcox Holdings, Inc., to extract, and distribute refined Lithium Carbonate found in the brine water used in the Company's production of crude oil.Furthermore, BLFR allows Willcox to obtain a 20% working interest of any future producing assets jointly acquired by providing 20% equity. All producing assets jointly purchased will grant Willcox 20% of the producing assets' net profit with a 50/50 net profit split from all extracted and distributed refined lithium from the Company's locations.Completed Willcox International Holdings, Inc. Joint Venture Agreement.In Progress:In November 2023, the BLFR CFO began communications with an audit firm and is preparing the Company for the required audit to uplist.The CFO already has a firm ready for engagement early January 2024.In November 2023, BLFR initiated the cancellation process for 18 million shares of its common stock.BLFR has been in communication with the transfer agent and legal counsel to achieve the cancellation. Based on recent communication, the next step of the process will commence in January 2024 with anticipation on achieving the cancellation within Q1 2024.In November 2023, BLFR set in motion the name change process.Management has been working with FINRA on achieving the change. The anticipated name change and corresponding ticker symbol will be Screaming Eagle Holdings, Inc. (SEHI), if available.In December 2023, BLFR commenced the process of cancelling the series B preferred stock class. BLFR has sent and communicated with each of its current 6 series B preferred stockholders the appropriate documents to have them properly executed and mailed to the transfer agent.BLFR Acquires Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC., Purchasing Oil and Gas Producing Assets in TexasOn December 18th BLFR announced the acquisition of Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. (“SEE”), that is currently purchasing oil and gas producing assets in Texas. The acquisition was made during the week BLFR Interim CEO, Nickolas S. Tabraue, and Chairman of the Board, Kirk Yariger, attended an interview on OTC Stock Talk Space.On December 14, 2023, BLFR acquired 85% of SEE, a Limited Lability Corporation, formed in Texas to acquire oil and gas producing assets. There was no cash or shares of any class of BLFR stock in the exchange for the 85% of SEE's membership interest.Furthermore, on the same day BLFR owned SEE entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”), to purchase producing oil and gas assets in Texas with production in excess of 1,400 BOE/day, with significant upside drilling potential, and over 25,000 acres currently held in production. SEE anticipates closing the transaction during the first quarter of 2024. The LOI is confidential and subject to the terms of the Confidentiality Agreement dated September 23, 2023.BLFR Enters Joint Operating Agreement and Participation Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC.On December 8th BLFR announced that its 90% wholly owned subsidiary Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC. executed a Joint Operating Agreement and Participation Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC. The JOA and PA were executed during the same week that BLFR entered into an LOI with Willcox International Holdings, LLC., currently finalizing a Joint Venture Agreement, and uploaded its October 2023's oil production report.The JOA and PA will position Resource Rock with a 12.5% interest of the Bedias Creek and Gin Creek South assets, leaving Screaming Eagle with 77.5% interest for an initial cash compensation. Furthermore, Resource Rock has committed an additional $1,000,000 to fund workovers and recompletions on wells owned by BLFR Screaming Eagle with an additional $1,650,000 if elected to do so. Resource Rock's past success in building successful Exploration and Production companies along with their operational expertise will greatly enhance the ability of BLFR Screaming Eagle to increase production and secure a reserve-based loan from exploration & production banks providing the capital necessary to exponentially grow the company's daily production through workovers and newly drilled wells.Letter from BLFR Interim CEO with Status on Many Progressing ItemsOn December 1st BLFR shared a letter from Interim CEO and Director of the Board, Nickolas S. Tabraue which included the following updates. Anticipated items being finalized are listed below with their status:Monthly third-party production reports.BLFR had its 100% operating working interest production report since November 14, 2023, but has been waiting for its non-operating working interest production report from Exponent Energy. 4J Energy, LLC. and Exponent Energy and each month moving forward once received.Exponent Energy, LLC. became the new operator for the BLFR non-operating working interest at the end of September 2023. This is the first time BLFR requests the reports from them but anticipates receiving them efficiently moving forward. The change in operators greatly benefits with BLFR due to Exponent Energy's increased focus on the assets and willingness to work with BLFR to significantly increase production with a target of 1,000 bbls/day by Q4 2024. Furthermore, Exponent Energy plans to take steps to decrease lease operating expenses by the end of 2023. These efforts will significantly increase profits for BLFR in future periods since Screaming Eagle BNJ JV, LLC. receives 50% of the revenue, while BLFR receives 90% out of Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC.Finalizing the Joint Operating Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration.Documents are being finalized after negotiating out Screaming Eagle BNR JV, LLC.s current operator to transition to Resource Rock Exploration. Managements anticipates uploading and announce the executed Joint Operating Agreement once completed.Launching corporate and subsidiary websites.Currently being developed.Acquire remaining 10% of Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC. to own 100%.Currently being negotiated.A potential agreement with a mineral company.The BLFR Chairman is currently in discussion with multiple interested mineral companies to potentially form a partnership where they provide the 20% equity required in conjunction with the 80% intuitional loan to acquire operating assets. This will allow BLFR to purchase additional operating assets, limiting the use of the capital markets. Management will upload and share an LOI as discussions proceed.Potential acquisition on a 1,650 bbls/day on 33 acre operating asset with numerous drill locations and recompletions to increase future production.Currently finalizing LOI leading to the PSA. Management anticipates uploading the LOI and Executive Summary any day.18 million shares of common stock cancellation.Currently going to the next required step to proceed with the cancelation process. Management anticipates uploading an update very soon.Commence company name/ticker symbol change.Currently in process with FINRA.Engage an audit firm to commence company audit.BLFR Management anticipates having an update and potential upload within the middle of December 2023.Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial ResultsOn November 20th BLFR announced its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, highlights, and outlook.As of September 30, 2023, BLFR recorded:$251,451 in Cash, a 9,571% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.$10,193,317 in Total assets, a 228% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.$783,637 in Revenues, a 3,363% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.$623,043 in Net Income, a 2,041% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.$169,366 in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, a 989% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.The above increases are attributed to BLFR 90% purchase of Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds

Nickolas S. Tabraue, Interim CEO

BlueFire Equipment Corp.

+1 786-375-7281

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Penny Stock Merger of the Century? $BLFR