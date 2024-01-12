Burr & Forman Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burr & Forman LLP ("Burr & Forman"), a law firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently experienced a data security incident that impacted data belonging to some of its clients. The incident did not impact computer systems belonging to Burr & Forman's clients in any

way. On January 9, 2024, Burr & Forman began notifying impacted individuals of this incident and provided resources to assist them.

On October 23, 2023, Burr & Forman became aware of anomalous activity on one of the laptops in its network. Burr & Forman activated its Incident Response Plan to initiate an investigation of the incident. Burr & Forman engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the investigative process. The investigation indicates that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain documents and information from Burr & Forman's systems. On or about November 10, 2023, the investigation determined that some personal information was contained within the affected data. Burr & Forman notified Oceans Healthcare of this incident on November 10, 2023. Since that time, Burr & Forman has been coordinating with Oceans Healthcare to provide notice to affected individuals. The incident did not affect computer systems belonging to Oceans Healthcare.

The affected information included individuals' names as well as Social Security number, medical coding information with dates and descriptions, and insurance information.

Burr & Forman takes the security and privacy of all information very seriously. Burr & Forman has enhanced its network security and has reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in an effort to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Burr & Forman has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00

p.m. Central Time

and can be reached at (888) 774-8132.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Burr & Forman, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

