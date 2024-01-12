CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA - An Innovative Tourist Destination In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA, a revolutionary and sustainable tourist project, is taking shape about 25 minutes from the international airport and close to the most outstanding tourist attractions in the east of the Dominican Republic. The development is the perfect opportunity for all persons seeking to invest, vacation or rent.

The start of the sale of its 4,400 suites and residences surpassed expectations with around 1,000 units sold in the early stages and confirms that the complex of more than 100 attractions (theme park, artificial beaches, wave pools, and an interactive lake, among others) will be a very attractive source of employment for the destination.

Advantages of Investment



1.

Tourist destination with the highest profitability in the region

2.

Investment security with the administration and protection of Fiduciaria La Nacional

3.

Excellent profitability and capital gains with a safe return, through quick appreciation and the generation of income through tourism revenue

4.

Vacation project in the process of classification by the CONFOTUR Law, which grants tax exemptions for 15 years



About Cruise on Land

Cruise on Land is made up of developers, builders and investors from Colombia

in partnership with developers from the Dominican Republic. They have more than 10 years' experience, recognition and track record in the real estate and tourism sector.



