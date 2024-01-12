(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anheuser-Busch InBev - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev) is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages such as wine, ready-to-drink cocktails, spirits, and hard seltzers, as well as soft drinks worldwide.

The company has over 500 global, multi-country, and local beer brands in its portfolio. Some of its well-known global brands are Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, multi-country brands include Beck's, Leffe, and Hoegaarden, and local beer brands are Aguila, Brahma, Antarctica, Castle, Victoria, and Skol.

The company also holds exclusive rights to bottle, sell and distribute certain PepsiCo brands in Brazil including Pepsi-Cola, Gatorade, H2OH!, and Lipton Ice-Tea. The company conducts business operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

This report provides insight into AB InBev's technology activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation hubs and accelerator programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

AB InBev leverages several emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, cloud, ecommerce, social media, drones, and IoT among others to improve operational efficiency, achieve sustainability goals, drive sales and strengthen customer relations.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into AB InBev's technology operations.

Gain insights into its technology strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into its various partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Thirstie

Pereira O'Dell

Fujitsu

SettleMint

TSR

PepsiCo

Republic Services

Aircards

XMReality

Consumption Information Real Time

WeissBeerger

Maven Wave

Microsoft

Team8

Catalant Technologies

Pensa Systems

Appbar

BanQu

BeerBods

CASA DE LA CERVEZA

BoozeBud

Atom Group

Beerhouse Weissbeerger

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900