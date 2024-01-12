DBS Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DBS Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into DBS Groups' fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.

DBS Group Holdings offers a range of banking and financial solutions that include current, savings, multi-currency, and business accounts; debit and credit cards; fixed deposits; and personal and professional loans. It provides insurance coverage for life, health, travel, cars, accidents, education, and business.

The company also offers wealth management, treasury products, cash management, trade finance, private banking, institutional banking, online banking, and advisory and capital markets solutions. Its priority markets include India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Scope



DBS has leveraged AI to enhance both internal processes and customer experiences. DBS has integrated AI and machine learning into over 300 use cases across the organization.

DBS is building a technology workforce and supports local technology talent development. The company launched initiatives like the Tech Academy and the Distinguished Engineer Programme and has established partnerships to prepare graduates for fintech roles. To transform into a technology-driven company, DBS is insourcing technology talent from two engineering hubs, namely DBS Asia Hub in Singapore and DBS Asia Hub 2 in Hyderabad.

In 2022, DBS India collaborated with venture capital fund Anthill Ventures and Headstart Network Foundation to launch DBS Business Class foundED. The platform was created for startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs to co-innovate technological solutions that would enhance the integration of digital banking solutions into India's start-up ecosystem. In 2022, DBS entered the metaverse ecosystem through its partnership with The Sandbox, a virtual gaming world, to develop immersive technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



FinLync

Sandbox

Exiger

impress

Trafigura

IMDA

ICC

Perlin

China Capital Logistics

Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

AntChain

JPMorgan Temasek

