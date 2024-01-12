EV Charging-As-A-Service For Hotels With No Capex Or Debt With A Revenue Bonus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) expands infrastructure for EV Charging Stations for hotels nationwide.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) launches Charging-as-a-Service for the hospitality industry. With franchisors requiring their franchisees to provide a minimum number of EV Charging Stations for their guests, Charging-as-a-Service removes the CapEx and debt barrier for franchisees to comply.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“EV customers are looking for where they can stay knowing their vehicle can get charged. By utilizing our Charging-as-a-service platform, the client takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital to attract EV guests. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than the revenue of 2 hours of charging per day per 4 port system with additional bonus revenue with more charging hours per month. The electricity used is also reimbursed to the hotel operator through the charging fee. By removing the CapEx barrier, more facilities can offer EV Charging now. Maintenance and service are included over the 10-year service term as well.”Sustainability has been shown to be an important factor when guests choose what hotel to stay at. National online platforms also provide additional visibility.Fritz Kreiss added,” With more rental car companies adding EV automobiles to their rental fleet, hotels without EV Charging are missing part of a growing market. Onsite's goal is to make carbon reduction and energy savings available by removing the CapEx barrier so hotels can concentrate on the guest experience and growing revenue. In fact, we offer PTAC Energy Optimization-as-a-Service and other solutions for hotels through our Energy-as-a-Service funding platform.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at ....

Fritz Kreiss

Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC

+1 844-768-7227

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn