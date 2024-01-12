Silver Lining, With Support From Wells Fargo, Launch An Open Call For US-Based Photographers To Win $20,000 In Prizes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Lining is announcing its newest Campaign - TYSB x Fotografia. In collaboration with Thank You Small Business (TYSB), a global movement to celebrate and support small business owners, this new Campaign focuses on creating opportunities and exposure for Spanish-speaking Small Business Owners by commissioning independent artists to create photo collages that portray the stories and contributions of Spanish-speaking Small Business owners throughout the US. The Campaign will award a total of $20,000 USD in Thank You Prizes to 10 winning nominees.The TYSB Campaign is the newest element of The American Small Business Growth Program which is powered by Silver LIning and supported by Wells Fargo. It builds on the commitment that the American Small Business Growth Program has already made to the Spanish-speaking Small Business (SMB) community by launching Silver Lining's proprietary small business growth product, the Silver Lining Action Plan (SLAPTM) in Spanish.According to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey over 12% of the US population speaks Spanish at home, and yet the significant majority of the resources available to small business owners in the US are only available in English. In parallel, there are very few art exhibits, photographs, advertising campaigns or public exhibits that share the stories and experiences of Spanish-speaking Americans.By launching SLAPTM in Spanish in 2023 and TYSB x Fotografia in 2024, Silver Lining and Wells Fargo are committing to supporting the LatinX community by bringing resources to help their small business owners succeed and by telling their stories and raising their profile.“The American Small Business Growth Program is focused on bringing practical resources to small business owners from marginalized communities so that we can change the US economy, one small business at a time! Since its inception in 2022 we have been particularly committed to the Spanish-speaking small business owners in this country as they play such a critical role in the economy but are incredibly under-served and underrepresented”, says Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver LIning.In alignment with this commitment, TYSB x Fotografia will give 10 US-based, Spanish-speaking independent small business photographers $2,000 each to commission a series of photographs that they will create telling the story of Spanish-speaking SMBs through their eyes.The 10 winning independent photographers will be encouraged to use their creativity to depict Spanish-speaking Small Business Owners' resilience, diversity, and strength.. Their photo collages will be a visual representation of these inspiring stories.Campaign FactsNominations open until February 16, 2024Nominees must be Spanish-speaking, independent photographers and/or small business owners themselvesWinners will be announced by March 9, 2024Nominees must commit to submitting their photo collage by April 5, 2024The 10 photo collages will be revealed in a virtual World Premiere event on April 25, 2024For more about TYSBx Fotografia and to submit nominations:For more about the American Small Business Growth Program:###About Silver LiningSince 2005, Silver Lining has been helping Small Business Owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven Small Business Growth Program - SLAPTM - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven Behavior Change Science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate, and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for Small Business Owners from marginalized communities. Learn more at

