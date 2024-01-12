Drugs Valued At Rs 68.41Cr Seized In Mizoram, Three Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Jan 12 (IANS) Drugs valued at Rs 68.41 crore were seized and three drug peddlers were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram by the Assam Rifles, officials said on Friday.

The officials said that acting on specific information the Assam Rifles troopers raided Bualpui village in Siaha district and seized 225 gram of heroin, valued at Rs 1.75 crore.

They said that two drug peddlers were arrested in connection with the seizure.

In another operation, the para-military forces seized 20 packets of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 66.66 crore and weighing 22.2 kg, from the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district.

The officials said that the drugs were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.

“A person was also apprehended in connection with the seizure,” the officials said.

They said that these drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares a 510 km unfenced border with Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles, in a statement, said that the ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

“Assam Rifles, christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram,” the statement said.

