Commercial Real Estate Luminary Manus Clancy Joins Lightbox Senior Management Team

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, is pleased to announce the addition of Manus Clancy to its team. With a track record of creating impactful data analytics solutions in commercial real estate, Clancy is poised to drive innovation to enhance LightBox's offerings and positively influence the broader industry. Clancy and the team will spearhead data science efforts, playing a key role in advancing and uplifting the commercial real estate information sector.



LightBox's commitment to data excellence, fostering industry connections, and delivering transformative solutions," said Eric Frank, CEO of LightBox. "Manus's experience and track record of innovation will further solidify LightBox's position as a catalyst for positive transformation, fostering industry improvement and modernization in the commercial real estate landscape, and deepen our value, especially in the capital markets sector," Frank said.

Clancy has more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate with a specialty in debt capital markets. Most recently, he was head of Applied Data and Research at Trepp where he architected industry-leading client analytics and commentary while pioneering innovative approaches to data analysis and market trends. Notably, Clancy played a crucial role in building industry-standard products widely used in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and lending sectors during his tenure at Trepp.

"I am thrilled to join LightBox -- a company that is revolutionizing the way the industry approaches data and workflows," Clancy said. "In today's challenging macro environment for real estate assets, the importance of data and solutions cannot be overstated. With its unparalleled capabilities, LightBox is uniquely positioned to empower the industry to connect, leverage critical data, and streamline workflows. For customers, it's about reducing risk, ascertaining accurate valuations, eliminating redundancies, and enhancing the efficiency of repetitive tasks," Clancy said.

The hiring of Clancy's appointment comes as the firm continues expanding and deepening its value to more than 20,000 customers spanning the commercial real estate spectrum. LightBox solutions power a significant portion of the commercial real estate industry with critical data assets and workflows serving professionals in capital markets, valuation, environmental due diligence, lending, and finance.

