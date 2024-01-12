Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Share Projected To Surpass USD 11.04 Billion By 2032, At 4.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Automotive Torque Converter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Transmission Type (Continuously Variable Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission, and Others); By Application; By Vehicle Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" in its research database.

According to Polaris Market Research, the global automotive torque converter market size and share was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 4.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2024-2032.

What is an Automotive Torque Converter? How Big is Automotive Torque Converter Market Share?

An Introduction and Overview

A torque converter is a mechanical device that uses a fluid coupling, also referred to as a fluid loop process, to convey power. It is an element that serves as a conduit between the engine and the transmission, enabling the car's engine to run separately from the transmission. It helps a rotating driven load transfer its rotating power from a combustion engine. Similar to the clutch in manual gearboxes, the torque converter isolates the engine from the load when the car is stopped. With the use of a torque converter, we can effortlessly achieve different speeds while reducing mechanical effort.

Moreover, torque converters are what make automobiles with automatic transmissions functional. These cars used to be quite costly despite being extremely inefficient, jerky, and poorly suited for changing gears. Torque converters have made it possible for current transmission cars to fulfill similar functions to those of a clutch in manual gearboxes while also enhancing overall durability, fuel efficiency, and performance, which is expanding the automotive torque converter market growth.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?



The increased utilization of automatic transmissions in modern cars has expanded the demand for torque converters.

The automotive torque converter market segmentation is mainly based on the application, transmission type, region, and vehicle type. North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

Who Makes the Best Torque Converter?



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

EXEDY Corporation

Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.

JATCO Ltd.

LuK GmbH & Co. KG (Schaeffler Group)

Magtorq Pvt. Ltd.

Precision of New Hampton, Inc.

Raybestos Powertrain, LLC

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Sonnax Industries, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Top-Auto Technology Co., Ltd. Transtar Industries, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

The persistent growth of the worldwide automotive sector is driving the automotive torque converter market demand ahead. Torque converters are becoming more and more necessary due to the increasing number of vehicles being produced worldwide, including cars, trucks, and off-road equipment.

Furthermore, the preference for automated gearboxes over manual counterparts has been steadily increasing. Automatic gearboxes are easy to use and convenient, especially in crowded metropolitan environments. The need for torque converters, a crucial part of automatic transmission systems, has sharply increased as a result of this shift. Thereby contributing to the development of the automotive torque converter market size.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The automotive torque converter market has a lot of potential due to the increase in the production of hybrid and electric vehicles. Because these cars need specific torque converters to transfer power as efficiently as possible, manufacturers may take advantage of this expanding market. Manufacturers of torque converters have the chance to spend money on R&D to produce lighter, more efficient systems. Innovative material technologies, such as improved composites, can lower costs while enhancing performance overall.

Overview of the Top Segments

Automatic Transmission Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

The automotive torque converter market share is expanding significantly in the automatic gearbox segment. The growing inclination of consumers towards automatic gearboxes owing to their user-friendliness and convenience is the driving force behind this expansion. Automatic transmissions are now the preferred option in crowded and metropolitan areas, which has greatly aided in this segment's expansion.

Furthermore, continuous technical development has produced automatic transmission systems that are more sensitive and efficient, improving driving dynamics and fuel economy.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Sector Holds Significant Revenue Share

The expanding global trend toward greener and more sustainable modes of transportation is the main force behind this expansion. In order to maximize power transfer between internal combustion engines and electric propulsion, hybrid electric vehicles, or HEVs, rely on sophisticated torque converters.

Furthermore, automakers and customers have been encouraged to adopt HEVs by government subsidies and environmental legislation that aim to reduce carbon emissions. The need for torque converters made especially for these hybrid powertrains has significantly increased as a result of this trend. The torque converter is essential to the expansion of the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market because it allows for the seamless mixing of power sources, improved fuel efficiency, and a better driving experience.

Automotive Torque Converter Market: Report Scope & Dynamics