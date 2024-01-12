Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions – SVP-Invest Oy

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: SVP-Invest Oy Position: Chief Executive Officer (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Paul Savolainen Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Eezy Oyj LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 49840/4/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2024-01-11 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000322326 Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1500000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1500000 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR Additional information: Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, ...

