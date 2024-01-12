75k cars in our 75th year: Porsche reports record U.S. retail sales for 2023

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2023 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 75,415 cars – a new record – and a 7.6 percent increase versus the previous record set in 2022.

“A remarkable and cherished year for so many reasons – from celebrations of our 75th anniversary to the introduction of the new Cayenne to the record number of customers across America choosing a Porsche. To each and every one of those who purchased one of our vehicles, we express our sincere gratitude. Through our network of independently owned and operated dealers, we are elated Porsche ranked number one among luxury brands in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study.” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA.“We enter 2024 thriving in the U.S., focused on supporting our customers today, and inspiring the customers of tomorrow, through the debuts of several exciting and truly special new cars.”

Amongst the model lines, the 911 and Macan were the stars of 2023. For the first time since 2007, PCNA sold more than 11,000 911 models in a single year, an increase of 14.6 percent versus 2022. The Macan set a new annual record with 26,947 deliveries against a previous high of 24,716 set in 2021. Versus last year, Macan sales grew 13.8 percent. Sales of the Taycan grew by 4.1 percent to 7,570 cars, representing 10 percent of PCNA sales in 2023. In parallel, the 718 was the fastest-growing model line in 2023 with an increase of nearly 30 percent in 2023 to total 4,526 cars. The introduction of the third-generation Cayenne during the course of 2023 drove sales past 20,000 vehicles for only the second time in PCNA history.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled a record 38,788 cars a 17.7 percent year-over-year increase.