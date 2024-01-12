HQ Global Education, Inc. Prepares For Return To OTC Markets Current Information Status

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that the company has begun the process of completing its quarterly reports and expects to have them filed and to receive official confirmation of its return to“Current Information” on OTC Markets very soon.

HQGE President Marvin Williams explained,“It is unfortunate that due to some late filings of quarterly reports, HQGE was downgraded to 'Limited Information” status on OTC Markets. We are now very close to having these reports ready to file, after which they will be reviewed by OTC Markets and the company will once again return to 'Current Information' status. Meanwhile, I am happy to report that work is continuing unabated at our operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment, and that this issue will not impede us in any way as we continue to move forward with our exciting plans for 2024.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. Big M Entertainment was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years' experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

