1). Space Medicines - Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.'s (SBIO ) interview with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder.

2). New Segment - "Money Makers," with TV Host Colin Jordan - Interview with sotol beverage producer Los Magos Spirits International, Inc.'s ("LMSI") Ryan Stock, CEO.

3). Air Travel Electrification – Surf Air Mobility, Inc.'s (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM) interviews with Stan Little, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhin Shahani, Founder .

4). Financial Marketing / Investor Relations Firm - IR Labs, Inc.'s interview with Caroline Sawamoto and Alyssa Barry, Principals & Co-Founders.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur® ) ($SWISF).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio sits with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO ) ("Vector"). The Company works towards innovations to assist humans with drug research in space. Kasian explains the significant medical advancements from research conducted in a microgravity setting. Space can enable a drug compound to crystallize uniformly without the interference of Earth's gravity. These drugs can be more effective, giving precision medicine to those with diseases and illnesses. Large pharmaceutical companies are developing and repurposing drugs from space experiments. The FDA has around 2,400 drugs approved, but space can create better compounds for a different pharmacology than the original. Kasian talks about Keyturda and Wegovy, examples of drugs repurposed or developed from space experiments. FDA approvals on repurposing a drug are within a few months versus many years and millions of dollars for new FDA drug approval applications. A repurposed drug can add a considerable dollar valuation to an entity with proven success. In the pipeline, Vector is awaiting governmental approval for future rocket launch date(s). Once on the launch calendar, Vector and its sponsors will proceed with a space biological CubeSats lab experiment . Investors interested in the Company can learn about SBIO, a security token that represents the Company's equity. Vectorspace AI, the parent company, has VXV , a utility token that protects the dataset security and provenance on data-driven innovation and discoveries from experiments. With AI and space experiment data , Vector Space Biosciences has an exciting business model . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . (SBIO ) - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to Street features its newest TV business segment, "Money Makers," with TV Co-Hosts Colin Jordan and Jane King. Together, they interview Ryan Stock, CEO of Los Magos Spirits International, Inc ., a company that is taking sotol, a centuries-old Mexican alcoholic beverage, usually locally produced, and bringing the tasty beverage into international markets. With a focus on land, soul, and community, Los Magos looks to maintain the knowledge of the traditional production methods but scale outputs using modern-day manufacturing approaches. Management always seeks sustainability in its agricultural and production processes. Ryan tells viewers that many consumers have never heard of sotol, its history , or the plant that derives the spirit. Sotol is a distilled spirit from a plant, Dasylirion, commonly found in the Chihuahuan desert in Mexico. Stolo is not Tequila or Mezcal, which comes from the agave plant. Consumers are looking for tasty new drinks, and the demand for Mexican-based spirits is growing worldwide. A hospitality entity in Las Vegas recently informed Ryan that vodka is no longer the drink of choice, and the supply of Tequila products has oversaturated markets. Los Magos's sotol is flavorful and smooth tasting, and consumer demand is growing throughout the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Promotional events are a good way for consumers to learn about Los Magos Soto , and in Q1 -2024, the Company expects to launch the product in the Asian and European markets. Los Magos Soto is growing its sales and marketing, with consumer demand for the tasty drink growing in tandem. Viewers interested in learning more about Los Magos Spirits International, Inc. and where to purchase Los Magos Sotol can visit . A QR code is available during the show to download more information. The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with IR Labs Inc.'s Caroline Sawamoto and Alyssa Barry, Principals & Co-Founders . Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, IR Labs Inc. (“irlabs”) provides clients, who are public and private companies, with investor relations, corporate communications, corporate governance, and other financial marketing services. Alyssa's and Caroline's experiences as in-house investor relations representatives for several public companies enabled them to form irlabs. As a full-service firm , irlabs assists clients with their needs, from investor relations services, press release writings, media relations, social media management, road-show presentations, planning annual general meetings, and much more. Private companies also need irlabs services to provide a better corporate communications platform to inform investors about corporate ongoings. irlabs and New to The Street entered a media partnership, where irlabs clients can be part of New to The Street's comprehensive media platforms. Many Canadian public companies have cross-listed on US exchanges. New to The Street has an influential and well-recognized media following that can bring visibility to irlabs' clients. With TV broadcasting, digital billboard ads, target commercials, and social media marketing, New to The Street provides an excellent resource to help irlabs' clients get their business stories told. The partnership between irlabs and New to the Street represents a strategic move toward strengthening the bridge between Canadian OTC-listed companies and US investors. irlabs has a global following of retail investors, institutional investors, family offices, and analysts. Financial marketing success is not just about stock price and liquidity appreciation. A critical success to irlabs is effective communication between their clients and their investors, communicating the goals and milestones, and being proactive on clients' feedback regarding operations. irlabs seeks to help public and private entities get their business narratives foretold while training CEOs and other corporate leaders on effective communication with the financial markets. New to The Street and irlabs aim to provide Canadian companies listed on the OTC market with enhanced visibility and exposure to the US investor community. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit IR Labs Inc. - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio , talks with Stan Little, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhin Shahani , Founder of Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM). The Company is a regional airline business and is in the development and commercialization of electrified aircraft. With on-demand and scheduled services, SRFM provides affordable air travel to approximately 500,000 passengers yearly. Stan informs viewers that its current mobility platforms can offer cost-effective flights, some as low as $99. Management believes its fully electric and hybrid-electric aircraft will be available within three years , flying passengers in regional markets. Sudhin explains how the Company's engineering team can convert news and use Cessna turbo-prop planes to electrify aircraft. The US has over 5,000 smaller regional public airports, but only 30 airports account for 70% of airline traffic. Management sees a large, underserved regional market that can significantly benefit from its current air mobility platforms and create an efficient and affordable green regional flying experience. SRFM has a solid speed-to-market input from converting existing aircraft to its electrified powertrain. Other air-transport products, including vertical lift crafts, have long lead times, certification issues, and other regulator factors before marketability. Another competitive advantage is that SRFM has a pilot training program, graduating FAA-certified pilots for their platforms and large commercial airlines. Surf Air Mobility, Inc. aims to be a future leader in regional cost-effective electric air travel. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Surf Air Mobility, Inc. - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Joseph Kurczodyna, CEO of BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI), about the Company's digital trading platform for common stocks. Since 2017, BlackStar Enterprise has focused on unique and novel innovations inspired by token/coin crypto trading. The Company developed its "BDTPTM" (BlackStar Digital Trading PlatformTM), a centralized blockchain platform for digitally trading public companies' stocks. In October 2023, the Company was issued its first patent for its digital platform and currently has four other patents pending. Joseph explains the differences between decentralized and centralized platforms, with the decentralized trading platforms operating without regulatory approvals. Designed as a centralized blockchain, BDTPTM, when it becomes available, will run under regulatory approvals and broker-dealer compliances. BlackStar was originally a merchant banking entity that looked to fund early-stage companies. Still, Joseph realized the potential of using a blockchain for trading shares and moved the Company's mission to develop BDTP forward. Discouraged investors don't like the market maker controls and other market mechanisms, which give unfair advantages, eliminating best bid-ask prices when buying/selling shares on stock exchanges. BDTPTM allows for converting shares into a digital wallet, and then the wallet holding digital stock values can be integrated into a current broker-dealer trading platform to execute timely and efficient trades. Brokers will only see the completed transaction, the trades will have no market maker interferences, and the blockchain records all trade transactions. BDTP expects to meet US SEC and FINRA regulatory requirements as a fully encrypted centralized trading platform. Once fully operational, shareholders can control their trades, cutting out the market makers, and should expect better-executed prices on trades. The Company expects to generate fees from brokers and public companies who use the platform, a new transparent, centralized blockchain approach to trading public securities. The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur® ) ($SWISF) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the " Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Ana and Alain discuss the topic of the recent hacking and the theft of data at well-known casino properties, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts . The hack occurred from a source in the USA, and the FBI is still investigating the crime. Alain says casino data is valuable, providing information like names, addresses, hotel stay particulars, and other private info. Most likely, the hackers are selling stolen data on the "Dark Web." Even if you haven't been to these Las Vegas properties recently, data from years ago was probably on the servers when stolen. At the onset, it looked like the hack came from an email; casinos and other businesses, unfortunately, use open-source email platforms. The best option is to have a secure Sekur Private Data Ltd email platform. Sekur offers a new product, SekurRelay, software that allows management and other C-suite executives a private and secure email communication platform. Unique to Sekur, the product enables splitting a business domain, allowing emails on Sekur's platform without limiting the domain's other emails on other platforms. The product comes with SekurMail's SekurSend/SekurReply feature that invites electronic communication on Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platform. The recipient must not be a Sekur subscriber to enjoy the security and privacy features of the product. Subscribers can send emails with time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy for themselves and the recipient. SekurMail has two alias email addresses used for general emails, not for transmitting private data. Alain also recommends its SekurVPN services, which allows end-users to appear always as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland , the strictest privacy law in the world. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data, Ltd. wholly owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack " segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – , and . Privacy has arrived! The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO) :

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO), the parent company of Vectorspace AI (VXV ), and its scientific collaborators design, develop, and launch biological CubeSats to generate and interpret unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated with stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines to build targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets that power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, the Company's goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform can produce more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets to accelerate discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, and more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind - .

About Los Magos Spirits International, Inc . ("LMSI" ):

Los Magos Spirits International, Inc. ("LMSI") is leading the international expansion of Los Magos sotol, a storied spirit from Chihuahua, Mexico, with a rich history dating back at least to the origins of tequila and mezcal. Los Magos' triple distilled process provides a very smooth, rounded, and buttery feel with floral notes, light citrus, and hints of its desert terroir with faint wisps of smoke from the earthen ovens in which the sotol pinas are baked. The Company seeks sustainable agricultural practices and educational resources to better understand eco-friendly farming and industrial practices. LMSI's management team strictly adheres to governmental environmental impact assessments and licensing standards while adopting production practices that are always environmentally, economically, and culturally. Because the sotol plant is wild-grown and 100% organic and never uses fertilizer or other enhancements, the Los Magos Sotol is a fantastically tasting beverage – .

About IR LABS, Inc.

Driving investor engagement through creativity, purpose, and honest communication. Investor relations from every angle. IR LABS, Inc. is an industry sector-agnostic firm that supports private and public companies with its investor relations programs, corporate communications, and corporate governance programs - .

About Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM):

Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM) is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. The Company looks to reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying substantially. As the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology - .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - and ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc . (OTC PINK: BEGI) ($SWISF) :

Blackstar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: BEGI) ($BEGI) is a public company that shares trade on the OTC Markets. The Company is developing a unique blockchain trading system for registered securities using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and Web 3.0 ecosystem protocols. This revolutionary software platform is called the BlackStar Digital Trading PlatformTM ("BDTPTM"), a trading platform for electronic fungible shares in book-entry, and compliant at any US Brokerage Firm. The platform drops into the compliant US Broker-Dealer trading system and acts as a spot market that only accepts cash and free-trading securities without allowing any short selling. Once BDTP TM is live, after SEC and FINRA approvals, BlackStar intends to market the platform to other publicly traded companies as a subscription service with an issuer-specific customizable interface - .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - .

