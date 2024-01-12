Ceiling Tiles Market Set To Surpass USD 15.81 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Global Construction Boom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ceiling Tiles Market Report

Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Forecast 2023-2030, Analyzing Material, Property, End-User, Installation, Form in Various Regions.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The demand from the construction industry, encompassing office complexes, institutional buildings, and healthcare facilities, is expected to be a key driver for the Ceiling Tiles Market 's robust growth.According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Ceiling Tiles Market was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a commendable CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.The Ceiling Tiles Market, a cornerstone of interior design, offers diverse materials and styles for acoustic and aesthetic enhancement. Analyzing global trends reveals a dynamic landscape influenced by property types, end-user preferences, and innovative installation methods. From residential tranquility to industrial efficiency, ceiling tiles redefine spaces, creating functional and visually appealing environments. As the market forecast spans 2023-2030, it unveils a trajectory shaped by material advancements, acoustic considerations, and the evolving demands of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Ceiling tiles not only adorn surfaces but also contribute to the ambiance, reflecting a blend of creativity and practicality in architectural design.Get a Report Sample of Ceiling Tiles MarketMarket Report Scope:Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, drop ceilings, or suspended ceilings, are lightweight construction materials used to cover ceilings. These tiles, placed within an aluminum grid, offer thermal insulation and are designed to enhance room acoustics and aesthetics. Widely used in residential and commercial building applications such as hotels, retail shops, offices, and medical institutions, the market is being propelled by increased construction activities. The demand is further fueled by rising disposable incomes, a growing need for thermal and acoustic insulation, and changing consumer preferences towards the aesthetics of buildings.The manufacturing of ceiling tiles involves various raw materials such as metals, mineral fiber, fiberglass, gypsum, wood, and plastic. While contributing to the market's growth, some materials pose environmental concerns. For instance, fiberglass, a commonly used material, is produced using formaldehyde binders, leading to health hazards during installation. The market is witnessing a shift towards environmentally friendly tiles, certified according to green building standards, influencing the use of conventional products. Producers are enhancing their portfolios with low-VOC emitting and asbestos-free product lines, aligning with the rising awareness of eco-friendly building materials.Segmentation:The report explores material types, encompassing Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, and Others. It further dissects property types into Acoustic and Non-Acoustic, addressing diverse end-users like Non-Residential, Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, Institutional, and Industrial.Installation and Form Analysis:A detailed examination of installation methods includes Surface Mount and Drop/Suspended. Form categories, such as Laminated, Fissured, Patterned, Plain, Textured, and Coffered, are scrutinized to understand the market's aesthetic and functional dimensions.Geographical Insight:The report unfolds regional nuances, analyzing market trends and preferences across various regions, providing stakeholders with a holistic understanding of the global Ceiling Tiles Market.Forecast Period:The market report extends its horizon from 2023 to 2030, offering insights into both current and future scenarios, guiding businesses and investors in strategic decision-making.Key Focus Areas:. Material Innovations. End-User Preferences. Technological Advancements. Regulatory Landscape. Competitive AnalysisMarket Analysis:Growing construction activities in commercial sectors, including hospitals, offices, educational institutions, and industrial complexes, are key drivers for market growth. The increasing preference for thermal insulation, improved aesthetics, and high disposable incomes are contributing to the demand for ceiling tiles. The expanding medical industry, leading to the construction of hospitals, is also boosting market growth.SWOT Analysis:The ceiling tiles market faces challenges due to the high overall cost, damage-prone nature, and limited use in residential spaces, particularly in developing economies. Fluctuations in raw material prices and the need for frequent replacements can restrain market growth. However, the market benefits from technological advancements, increased awareness of environmental concerns, and a shift towards sustainable construction solutions.Segment Analysis:By material Type, The mineral fiber segment leads the market in 2022, both in terms of value and volume. Mineral fiber is commonly used due to its easy availability and low cost, especially in construction projects where improved acoustic and aesthetic properties are desired.By property type, the acoustic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by ceiling tiles' ability to control and minimize sound transmission.By End-user, The non-residential is the largest segment in 2022, owing to increased usage in non-residential buildings like gymnasiums, cinemas, offices, institutes, and hospitals.Key Regional Development:In 2022, North America accounted for 35% of the global revenue share, driven by increased adoption in application industries. The U.S. is the dominant country in this region due to high consumer disposable income and changing consumer behavior. Europe also contributed significantly, benefiting from innovative construction solutions, a well-established industry, and strict regulations on particulate emissions. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the market leader, driven by rapid industrialization, population growth, and increased renovation activities.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Material Type. Mineral Fiber. Metal. Gypsum. OthersBy Property Type. Acoustic. Non-AcousticBy End-User. Non-Residential. Residential. Hospitality. Commercial. Institutional. IndustrialBy Installation. Surface Mount. Drop/SuspendedBy Form. Laminated. Fissured. Patterned. Plain. Textured. CofferedKey Takeaways:. Ceiling Tiles Market to exceed USD 15.81 billion by 2030.. Mineral fiber and acoustic tiles dominate material and property types.. Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth, driven by rapid industrialization.Recent Developments:. In January 2021, Saint-Gobain India – Gyproc opened its first ceiling tile manufacturing factory in India, reducing the carbon footprint and material supply turnaround time.. In October 2020, Hunter Douglas launched the Combi-Line carrier system, offering innovative design possibilities for architects.. In October 2020, Armstrong World Industries introduced the 24/7 Defend product portfolio for cleaner air in spaces, enhancing healthier and safer environments.Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Ceiling Tiles Market Segment, By Material Type9. Ceiling Tiles Market Segment, By Property Type10. Ceiling Tiles Market Segment, By End-User11. Ceiling Tiles Market Segment, By Installation12. Ceiling Tiles Market Segment, By Form13. Regional Analysis13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.2.1 USA13.2.2 Canada13.2.3 Mexico13.3 Europe13.3.1 Germany13.3.2 UK13.3.3 France13.3.4 Italy13.3.5 Spain13.3.6 The Netherlands13.3.7 Rest of Europe13.4 Asia-Pacific13.4.1 Japan13.4.2 South Korea13.4.3 China13.4.4 India13.4.5 Australia13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific13.5 The Middle East & Africa13.5.1 Israel13.5.2 UAE13.5.3 South Africa13.5.4 Rest13.6 Latin America13.6.1 Brazil13.6.2 Argentina13.6.3 Rest of Latin America14. Company Profile14.1 The ReWall Company, LLC14.1.1 Financial14.1.2 Products/ Services Offered14.1.3 SWOT Analysis14.1.4 The SNS view14.2 Armstrong World Industries, Inc.14.3 Knauf14.4 Grenzebach BSH GmbH14.5 Rockfon14.6 USG Corporation14.7 Saint Gobain S.A.14.8 SAS International14.9 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH14.10 Hunter Douglas14.13 Burgess CEP14.14 Decorative Ceiling Tiles, Inc.14.13 VANS Gypsum Pvt Ltd15 Landscape15.1 Competitive Benchmark15.2 Market Share analysis15.3 Recent Developments16. ConclusionBuy the Latest Version of this Report

