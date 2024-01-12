Adventures In Good Company Announces Partnership With One Tree Planted

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kelly Kimple, CEO, Adventures in Good CompanyFORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adventures in Good Company (AGC), a leading provider of exceptional all-female travel experiences committed to sustainability, unveils an impactful partnership with One Tree Planted. This collaboration marks a significant step towards inspiring regenerative travel and fostering environmental conservation.In an innovative move, starting January 2024, AGC is shifting its focus from traditional AGC-branded gifts for travelers. Instead, funds will be redirected toward projects actively combating climate change. For each traveler on every AGC trip in 2024, AGC will generously donate five trees through the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted.By the end of 2024, AGC's ambitious goal is to establish roots for over 5,000 trees in the national forests of Appalachia. These majestic forests not only provide a sanctuary for diverse wildlife but also play a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystem. AGC invites travelers to explore the natural wonders of these forests, assuring them that AGC deeply cares about the environment and our collective impact on it."This partnership with One Tree Planted aligns seamlessly with Adventures in Good Company's mission to provide exceptional travel experiences while championing sustainability. We believe travel should be a powerful force for good, and this collaboration allows us to contribute significantly to environmental conservation," said Kelly Kimple, CEO, of Adventures in Good Company.One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to simplifying environmental conservation by planting trees. AGC's collaboration with One Tree Planted reinforces their shared commitment to sustainability, habitat restoration, and the fight against climate change. Trees also provide lasting social impact, by providing jobs to 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.AGC's initiative aligns with scientific recommendations identifying reforestation as a top solution to the climate crisis. The trees planted through this partnership will contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.To join AGC in this sustainable travel initiative or to learn more, visitHigh-resolution images for press use can be found here:If you would like additional information about this initiative please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - ...Adventures in Good Company is a leading provider of outdoor adventure trips designed exclusively for women. With a passion for empowering women through transformative travel experiences, Adventures in Good Company offers a diverse range of guided tours and expeditions to captivating destinations around the world. With a focus on fostering camaraderie, personal growth, and connection with nature, each adventure is thoughtfully crafted to provide unforgettable moments, build confidence, and create lifelong memories. Founded in 1999, Adventures in Good Company continues to inspire and empower women of all ages and backgrounds to embrace the joy and adventure of outdoor exploration. For more information, visit

