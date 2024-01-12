AFRO UNICORN® LAUNCHES DIVERSE PRODUCTS AT CVS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fastest-growing Black Lifestyle Brand Brings the Magic to CVS just in time for MLK Weekend, Black History Month and Valentine's Day

- April Showers, CEO of Afro Unicorn®LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating Black beauty and aligning with Martin Luther King Weekend on January 15th and National Black History Month, Afro Unicorn® founder and CEO April Showers proudly announces the launch of an exclusive array of Afro Unicorn products at CVS stores nationwide and CVS.Just in time for Valentine's Day, Afro Unicorn offers an enchanting selection of magical items for kids of all ages including: 13" Standing Afro Unicorn (all 3), Retail Price: $9.99; 9" Mini Afro Unicorn, Retail Price: $6.99; 5.25" Afro Unicorn Crystal Ball Retail Price: $7.99, Imagine Ink (With Marker), Retail Price: $5.99, Afro Unicorn Coloring and Activity Book with Crayons, Retail Price: $5.99, Made of Magic Puzzle, Retail Price: $8.99; Valentine Puzzle, Retail Price: $8.99; Unique 4 pc plush, Retail Price: $14.99; Afro Unicorn Brush, Retail Price: $9.99; Afro Unicorn Reversible Bonnet, Retail Price: $7.99, and Afro Unicorn 3 pc Headband, Retail Price: $7.99.In addition to amazing accessories, CVS carries Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses , a best-in-class hair and styling line designed for all curl patterns, kid-friendly, and mom-approved. The empowerment-led brand is proud to add Magical Beauty, as its first black-owned global licensing partner, offering an unrivaled hair care experience for their loyal customers. The collection sets a new standard in the multicultural beauty industry with its six-product line that includes: Never a Knot Detangling Shampoo; 1-2-3 Wishes Silky Conditioner; Freezie Free & Shine Curl Refresher; Sparkle Bright Edges & More; Bye Bye Dry Scalp Serum; and Swirls & Twirls Curl Cream. Suggested Retail Price: $7.99 - $8.99.“My goal has always been to normalize Black beauty and encourage Black and Brown girls to feel comfortable in their skin and embrace the crown on their heads,” says Ms. Showers.Celebrating and uplifting children has been part of Afro Unicorn's origin story. You can catch all the action including“Nori's Magical CVS Shopping Haul” where the adorable kid influencer shares the joy of discovering Afro Unicorn products. Subscribe to Afro Unicorn's YouTube Channel to enjoy a brand-new Afro Unicorn Kids Show featuring Nori, Ms. April, and friends. Let the adventure begin!As part of its indelible social impact initiative, the Afro Unicorn Foundation , is committed to championing young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow.About Afro UnicornAfro Unicorn® is a fully-licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn®, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.To learn more about Afro Unicorn® and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.For More Information, Contact:Beth Brett Communications / ...SOURCE Afro Unicorn Inc.

