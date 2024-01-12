Planning To Bring UG Books In 12 Indian Languages: UGC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said that they are working on providing textbooks at undergraduate level in arts, science, commerce and social sciences in 12 Indian languages.

The UGC said these books in different regional languages, will be available and implemented in universities across the country. However UGC said that it will be completely optional for the students to choose their desired languages.

"We are identifying nodal universities in different states who will coordinate the exercise of forming teams of authors who can write high quality textbooks in Indian languages," UGC Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar said.

He said that this effort is in tune with NEP2020's goal to provide learning opportunities to students in universities in Indian languages.

He said that UGC has written a letter to identify interested authors to register with UGC so that they can participate in the endeavour.

The UGC chairman said the letter invites Expression of Interest (Eol) from interested authors, critics and faculty members of higher educational institutions (HEls) for writing original text-books in 12 Indian languages for the undergraduate (UG) level courses in the different subjects of arts, science and social sciences.

He said that the interested authors, critics and faculty members of HEls shall send their acceptance to the commission and furnish their Expression of Interest (EOI) through the form available at the following link latest by January 30 (midnight).

