National Survey From Mucinex® 12-Hour Reveals Americans Feel Healthy Only Six Months Out Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brand's New "Power of 12" Campaign Shines a Light on How Mucinex 12-Hour

Helps Consumers Make Up for Lost Time

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the last year, how many days did you feel sick and not at your best? In a recent survey of 2,000 adults, Americans responded that they're on their "A" game only about 15 days per month. What's more, 46% of Americans admit that they actively worry about missing out on important events and experiences with their loved ones. That's why Mucinex 12-Hour, the #1 doctor recommended expectorant, today announced the launch of its new "Power of 12" campaign, an initiative that kicks off on 1/12 to spotlight its efficacy: one little pill that delivers 12 full hours of symptom relief, so they can spend less time suffering, and more time doing the things you love.

Mucinex 12-Hour

Americans certainly wish they had more hours in the day, according to key results from the survey, commissioned by Mucinex and conducted by market research company OnePoll. The top three reasons Americans tend to feel unwell: lack of sleep (43%), excessive stress (43%) and being sick (22%). More specifically, the survey found:



Americans lost about 26 hours of quality time with their loved ones in 2023, missing eight important social events and cancelling nine dates because they didn't feel their best.

Additionally, 62% claim they missed approximately four days of work in 2023 and spent another four full days in bed, because they were sick with cold or flu. The average respondent lost more than $350 from missing work, visiting the doctor, or purchasing medications.

Because Mucinex 12-Hour lasts three times longer than four-hour medications, controlling cough and cold symptoms for up to 12 full hours, consumers needn't lose as much time and money just because they happen to be sick. Instead, they can get back more quickly to doing all the things they love: spending time with family (42%), reading (26%) and hanging out with friends and pets (both at 26%). In fact, 60% of respondents think there aren't enough hours in the day even when they're feeling healthy, which may explain why half of respondents try to carry on as usual when they're sick.

"These days, our schedules are more packed than ever and we're constantly on the go. That's why a long-lasting symptom reliever like Mucinex 12-Hour is a must-have for any medicine cabinet, especially in the middle of cold and flu season, so you can get back to pursuing your passions, achieving your goals, and spending more quality time with friends and family," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "Because it provides immediate and extended relief for up to 12 hours, one dose of this powerful formula can help give you quality time back."

Generational differences don't negate that all respondents feel important things are missed while under the weather. Millennials prefer spending their healthy hours on creative projects (24%) while Baby Boomers enjoy going out to eat (32%). Gen Z values spending time with family and friends (30%) as do Boomers (33%), while 15% of Millennials would rather spend that extra time looking for love. If an extra 12 hours were added to the day, most Americans would rather enjoy a little R&R than focus on productivity (47% vs. 39%). Gen Z is the outlier here; they'd much rather be productive than relax (48% vs. 38%).

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of

2,000 Americans split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers)

was commissioned by

Mucinex

between

Dec. 1

and

Dec. 5, 2023. It was conducted by market research company

OnePoll , whose team members are members of the

Market Research Society

and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).

