Sympleaf Sport CBD Announces Olympic Surfing Star Brisa Hennessy, Crossfit Athlete Kyra Milligan And Pro Fisherman Mike Hennessy As Global Ambassadors

Brisa Hennessy, past top five surfer in the World Surf League (WSL), is charging toward the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with tremendous momentum; father Mike Hennessy, a champion waterman, also joins the roster CrossFit's rising star, Kyra Milligan, is a symbol of hard work leading to personal success in one of the world's most physically and mentally demanding sports

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sympleaf Sport CBD, a holistic whole health brand featuring products developed to complement an active lifestyle, is excited to announce the addition of World Surf League (WSL) star and Olympian Brisa Hennessy, CrossFit star Kyra Milligan and pro fisherman/waterman Mike Hennessy to its roster of sports ambassadors. The brand's push across new markets and consumer demographics is reflected by the diversity of the new signings.

"It has always been Sympleaf Sport's goal to partner with and highlight exceptional teams and athletes alike," said Joe Salome, co-owner of Sympleaf Wellness. "The addition of a past top five women's surfer and Olympian like Brisa, as well as a rising CrossFit star like Kyra, reflects how effective our solutions are for both world-class athletes and athletes on every level from every walk of life. We're also pleased to welcome Brisa's father, Mike, to the family – who will be driving our brand deeper into the fishing world."

Brisa Hennessy: Pro Surfing ' s Gentle Warrior

Born in Costa Rica but a citizen of the world from her nomadic and adventurous life path since childhood, Brisa Hennessy is one of the most celebrated women's pro surfers on the planet – with a past top five ranking and currently No. 12 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. The two-time ISA World gold medalist and Pan American Games gold medalist represented Costa Rica at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and is headed to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with big momentum.

In addition to being a world-class surf athlete and fierce overall competitor, Brisa also enjoys cooking and learning about nutrition. Her father, champion waterman and pro fisherman Mike Hennessy, is also joining the brand – making for a unique father-daughter sponsorship. Products of choice include NSF-certified Sympleaf Sport 1500 milligram CBD Oil for brain health, focus, recovery and sleep support.

Quads, Cookies and Smiles: Kyra Milligan's Rise in the World of CrossFit

Originally from Utah, Kyra Milligan is one of the budding stars of CrossFit and an Olympic weightlifting enthusiast. Her quads, bright smile and competitiveness have her loyal following growing by the day. And with a Bachelor's in Dental Hygiene, she can still be found working in a dental office by day when she's not occupied with heavy training or competitions. Sympleaf products of choice include the CBD-infused cool stick that brings relief to her recurring shin splints after intense running during training sessions.

The brand's move into surfing, CrossFit and fishing comes on the heels of its announcement last year as the official CBD partner of Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves. For more information on Sympleaf Sport CBD and its product offerings, visit or contact [email protected] .

To schedule a media interview with Brisa Hennessy or Kyra Milligan, contact Athelo Group at [email protected] .

ABOUT SYMPLEAF SPORT CBD

Sympleaf Sport CBD is a holistic, whole-health brand featuring products designed to complement an active lifestyle. A sub-brand of Sympleaf Wellness, Sympleaf Sport was created with athletes in mind and features CBD products that are exclusively derived from industrial hemp and developed to enhance overall health, improve quality of life and assist in preventing health challenges by reinforcing the body's endocannabinoid system. The sub-brand is an exciting addition to Sympleaf Wellness' mission. Its evolving focus on product development for athletes is the fuel that propelled it to develop Sympleaf Sport and enter the sports marketing arena. Sympleaf Sport products come in a wide range for each person's physical circumstances and needs.



Sympleaf Sport team partnerships include the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), Georgia Swarm (NLL), and athletes Kyra Milligan, Brisa Hennessy, Mike Hennessy, Amy Kiser Schemper, and Kyle and Brent Pease.



