Inpixon Provides Update On Pending Strategic Transactions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX ) announced today that it is working with XTI Aircraft Company to expeditiously satisfy applicable closing conditions to the previously announced business combination transaction. The parties intend to announce the anticipated closing date of the transaction as soon as possible following the satisfaction of such conditions and receipt of Nasdaq approval for the listing of the post combination company's common stock.

The combined company is expected to operate under the name XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI Aerospace") and to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "XTIA" if approved for listing. When completed, the merger will result in a combined publicly traded company that will focus on advancing the TriFan 600 to market, as well as continuing to offer Inpixon's real-time location systems (RTLS) technology to manufacturing and warehousing facilities for streamlined operations, greater efficiency, and improved safety. The enterprise value of XTI was ascertained by an independent financial advisory firm to be within the range of $252 million and $343 million.1 Additional information is available on the merger information portal at .

In addition, in connection with the previously announced spin-off ("Spin-off") of its subsidiary, Grafiti Holding Inc. ("Grafiti Holding"), Inpixon contributed all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary which operates its data analytics and statistical visualization solutions business in the United Kingdom to Grafiti Holding. On December 27, 2023, all of the shares of Grafiti Holding were transferred to a trust to be held for the benefit of holders of Inpixon's common stock, preferred stock and certain outstanding warrants

as of December 27, 2023 ("participating securityholders") pending the effectiveness of a registration statement which has been confidentially submitted by Grafiti Holding with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the period that the trust retains possession of the Grafiti Holding shares, and prior to their distribution,

the beneficial interests in such shares will not be certificated or tradable.

The Grafiti Holding shares will be distributed to Inpixon participating securityholders prior to the closing of the business combination with Damon Motors, Inc. and the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market subject to the approval of an initial listing application.

"Over the last several months, we have explored, identified, and advanced three strategic transactions that we believe will maximize value for shareholders over the long run, starting with the CXApp transaction which closed in March 2023 and continuing with the proposed XTI and Damon transactions," commented Nadir Ali, chief executive officer of Inpixon. "Through these two latest transactions, Inpixon shareholders have the opportunity to be stakeholders in two new publicly traded companies which we believe are poised to be disruptors within their respective industries. We look forward to providing updates related to the completion of these transactions as soon as possible."

Footnote:

1 Based on a valuation analysis performed by an independent financial advisory firm in connection with that firm's rendering of an opinion to Inpixon's board of directors with respect to the fairness of the transaction to Inpixon shareholders. A summary of the valuation methodologies used and copy of the opinion is included in Inpixon's effective registration statement on Form S-4 filed in connection with the transaction.

About XTI Aircraft Company

XTI Aircraft Company is an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, deep expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market, including more than 40 FAA-certified new aircraft configurations. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers. For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit

XTI Aircraft . For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the company's pre-sales program, contact Mr. Saleem Zaheer at +1-720-900-6928 or

[email protected] .

About Damon Motors

Damon is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility, led by entrepreneurs and executives from world-class

EV and technology companies. With its offices in San Rafael, California and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon is on a mission to cause a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDriveTM, Damon has captured the attention of the motorcycling world by delivering 200 hp, a top speed of 200 mph, 200 miles of range, innovative design, and new safety features, including CoPilotTM and ShiftTM, which are attracting an entirely new generation of motorcycle riders. With strong consumer interest in the US and abroad, Damon aims to set a new standard for motorcycle safety and sustainability worldwide. For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit

damon .

About Inpixon



Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX ) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and industrial real-time location system (RTLS) solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , and

X , and visit inpixon .

Important Information About the Proposed XTI Transaction and Where to Find It

This press release relates to the previously announced proposed transaction between XTI Aircraft, Inc. ("XTI") and Inpixon pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger, dated as of July 24, 2023, by and among Inpixon, Superfly Merger Sub Inc. and XTI (the "Proposed XTI Transaction"). A registration statement on Form S-4 in connection with the Proposed XTI Transaction, as amended by Amendment No. 1 and Amendment No. 2, was declared effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2023. A proxy statement/prospectus has been delivered to Inpixon stockholders as of the applicable record date established for voting on the transaction and to the stockholders of XTI. Inpixon also will file other documents regarding the Proposed XTI transaction with the SEC.

Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Proposed XTI transaction because they contain important information about Inpixon, XTI and the Proposed XTI transaction. Investors and securityholders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Inpixon through the website maintained by the SEC at .

The documents filed by Inpixon with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at Inpixon's website at or upon written request to: Inpixon, 2479 E. Bayshore Road, Suite 195, Palo Alto, CA 94303.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS COMMUNICATION, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE TRANSACTION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS COMMUNICATION. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Forward-Looking Stat ements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the benefits of the Proposed XTI Transaction and the anticipated timing of the completion of the Proposed XTI Transaction, the products under development by XTI and the markets in which it plans to operate, the advantages of XTI's technology, XTI's competitive landscape and positioning, and XTI's growth plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements, are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Inpixon and its management, and XTI and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to:



the risk that the Proposed XTI Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Inpixon's securities;

the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed XTI Transaction;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement;

the adjustments permitted under the merger agreement to the exchange ratio that could result in XTI shareholders or Inpixon shareholders owning less of the post-combination company than expected;

the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed XTI Transaction on Inpixon's and XTI's business relationships, performance, and business generally;

the risks that the Proposed XTI Transaction disrupts current plans of Inpixon and XTI and potential difficulties in Inpixon's and XTI's employee retention because of the Proposed XTI Transaction;

the outcome of any legal proceedings instituted against XTI or against Inpixon related to the merger agreement or the Proposed XTI Transaction;

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed XTI Transaction;

the inability to meet and maintain the listing of Inpixon's securities (or the securities of the post-combination company) on Nasdaq;

the risk that the price of Inpixon's securities (or the securities of the post-combination company) may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the highly competitive industries in which Inpixon and XTI operate;

the inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Proposed XTI Transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities;

variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws, regulations, technologies that may impose additional costs and compliance burdens on Inpixon and XTI's operations, global supply chain disruptions and shortages;

national security tensions, and macro-economic and social environments affecting Inpixon and XTI's business and changes in the combined capital structure;

the risk that XTI has a limited operating history, has not yet manufactured any non-prototype aircraft or delivered any aircraft to a customer, and XTI and its current and future collaborators may be unable to successfully develop and market XTI's aircraft or solutions, or may experience significant delays in doing so;

the risk that XTI is subject to the uncertainties associated with the regulatory approvals of its aircraft including the certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is a lengthy and costly process;

the risk that the post-combination company may never achieve or sustain profitability;

the risk that XTI, Inpixon and the post-combination company may be unable to raise additional capital on acceptable terms to finance its operations and remain a going concern;

the risk that the post-combination company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations;

the risk that XTI's conditional pre-orders (which include conditional aircraft purchase agreements, non-binding reservations, and options) are canceled, modified, delayed or not placed and that XTI must return the refundable deposits;

the risks relating to long development and sales cycles, XTI's ability to satisfy the conditions and deliver on the orders and reservations, its ability to maintain quality control of its aircraft, and XTI's dependence on third parties for supplying components and potentially manufacturing the aircraft;

the risk that other aircraft manufacturers develop competitive VTOL aircraft or other competitive aircraft that adversely affect XTI's market position;

the risk that XTI's future patent applications may not be approved or may take longer than expected, and XTI may incur substantial costs in enforcing and protecting its intellectual property;

the risk that XTI's estimates of market demand may be inaccurate;

the risk that XTI's ability to sell its aircraft may be limited by circumstances beyond its control, such as a shortage of pilots and mechanics who meet the training standards, high maintenance frequencies and costs for the sold aircraft, and any accidents or incidents involving VTOL aircraft that may harm customer confidence; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Inpixon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2023 (the "2022 Form 10-K"), the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods filed thereafter, and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 25, 2023, and in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in XTI's periodic reports filed pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act including XTI's Annual Report on Form 1-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on July 13, 2023 (the "2022 Form 1-K"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in Inpixon's and XTI's filings with the SEC, the registration statement on Form S-4 and the prospectus contained therein. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Inpixon nor XTI gives any assurance that either Inpixon or XTI or the post-combination company will achieve its expected results. Neither Inpixon nor XTI undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Important Information About the Proposed Damon Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the Spin-off, Grafiti has confidentially submitted with the SEC a registration statement, registering Grafiti common shares. Grafiti will also file a preliminary and final non-offering prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission relating to the business combination with Damon. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Spin-off and the business combination with Damon (the "Proposed Damon Transaction") and is not a substitute for any other documents that Inpixon or Grafiti may file with the SEC, or that Damon may send to stockholders in connection with the business combination. It is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect to the Proposed Damon Transaction. Damon's stockholders and Inpixon's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the registration statement of Grafiti together with its exhibits, as these materials will contain important information about Inpixon, Grafiti, Damon, the Proposed Damon Transaction.

The registration statement, upon effectiveness, and other documents to be filed by Grafiti with the SEC will also be available free of charge, at the SEC's website at , or by directing a request to: Grafiti Holding Inc., 2479 E. Bayshore Road, Suite 195, Palo Alto, CA 94303.

Forward-Looking Statements Regarding the Proposed Damon Transaction

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the benefits of the Proposed Damon Transaction, the anticipated timing of the completion of the Proposed Damon Transaction, the products under development by Damon and the markets in which it plans to operate, the advantages of Damon's technology, Damon's competitive landscape and positioning, and Damon's growth plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Inpixon and its management, and Damon and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to:



the risk that the Proposed Damon Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Inpixon's securities;

the risk that the public market valuation of the combined company following the consummation of the business combination may differ from the valuation range ascertained by the parties to the business combination and their respective financial advisors, and that the valuation to be ascertained by an independent financial advisor to Damon in connection with the business combination may differ from the valuation ascertained by Inpixon's independent financial advisor;

the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Damon Transaction, including receiving the necessary approvals from the Damon securityholders and the Supreme Court of British Columbia with respect to the Plan of Arrangement;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Proposed Damon Transaction;

the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Damon Transaction on Inpixon, Grafiti and Damon's business relationships, performance, and business generally;

risks that the Proposed Damon Transaction disrupts current plans of Inpixon, Grafiti and Damon and potential difficulties in their employee retention as a result of the Proposed Damon Transaction;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Damon, Grafiti or Inpixon related to the Proposed Damon Transaction;

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Damon Transaction;

the inability to satisfy the initial listing criteria of Nasdaq or obtain Nasdaq approval of the initial listing of the combined company on Nasdaq;

the risk that the price of the securities of the combined company may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the highly competitive industries in which Grafiti and Damon operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws, regulations, technologies that may impose additional costs and compliance burdens on Grafiti and Damon's operations, global supply chain disruptions and shortages, and macro-economic and social environments affecting Grafiti and Damon's business and changes in the combined capital structure;

the inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Proposed Damon Transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities;

the risk that Damon has a limited operating history, has not achieved sufficient sales and production capacity at a mass-production facility, and Damon and its current and future collaborators may be unable to successfully develop and market Damon's motorcycles or solutions, or may experience significant delays in doing so;

the risk that the combined company may never achieve or sustain profitability;

the risk that Damon and the combined company may be unable to raise additional capital on acceptable terms to finance its operations and remain a going concern;

the risk that the combined company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations;

the risk that Damon's $85 million of non-binding reservations are canceled, modified, delayed or not placed and that Damon must return the refundable deposits and such reservations are not converted to sales;

the risks relating to Damon's ability to satisfy the conditions and deliver on the orders and reservations, its ability to maintain quality control of its motorcycles, and Damon's dependence on third parties for supplying components and manufacturing the motorcycles;

the risk that other motorcycle manufacturers develop competitive electric motorcycles or other competitive motorcycles that adversely affect Damon's market position;

the risk that Damon's patent applications may not be approved or may take longer than expected, and Damon may incur substantial costs in enforcing and protecting its intellectual property;

the risk that Damon's estimates of market demand may be inaccurate; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Inpixon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2023, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period thereafter, as such factors may be updated from time-to-time in Inpixon's filings with the SEC, and the registration statement to be filed by Grafiti in connection with the Spin-off. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Inpixon nor Damon gives any assurance that either Inpixon or Damon or the combined company will achieve its expected results. Neither Inpixon nor Damon undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transactions and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or solicit any securities or any proxy, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Contacts

Inpixon Contacts

General inquiries:

Email:

[email protected]

Web:



Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications for Inpixon

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Inpixon