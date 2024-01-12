(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EXCLUSIVELY, AND FOR THE FIRST TIME, IN DOLBY CINEMA AT

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures, Working Title Films and Cameron Mackintosh announce the worldwide theatrical re-release of the multiple Academy Award® winning motion picture Les Misérables, with a remastered version of the film

exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations across the U.S.

for a one-week-only engagement beginning February 23, 2024.

This marks the first time the film will be released in Dolby Cinema, featuring the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and the stunning visuals of Dolby Vision. Tom Hooper's sweeping and spectacular interpretation of Victor Hugo's epic tale is loved across the globe and the boldly remixed and remastered version will also be released in the U.K. and select international markets beginning February 14, 2024.

Tickets for the remixed and remastered Les Misérables in Dolby Cinema are available now at AMCtheatres

in the U.S.

When originally released, Les Misérables stormed the global box office to become one of the most successful musical adaptations of all time, as well as triumph at the Academy Awards®, with three wins, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway for her portrayal of Fantine, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Academy Award® winning director Tom Hooper and producer Cameron Mackintosh commented: "It's hard to believe that it is already over 10 years since our musical film of Les Misérables opened to become one of the most successful movie adaptations of a stage musical of all time. We are delighted that to mark the occasion. Universal Pictures is re-releasing a re-mastered version of the film, with a major remix of tracks in Dolby Atmos and a remaster of the entire picture in Dolby Vision; coming to select cinemas."

Starting February 23 in the U.S., fans can enjoy the re-mastered version of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical, which is still breaking records around the world and will soon celebrate its 40th Anniversary in London's West End.

With a legendary cast including Oscar® nominee Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman, The Wolverine), Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind), Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Devil Wears Prada), Oscar® nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!, Dear John), Academy Award® winner Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl, The Theory of Everything), Tony winner Aaron Tveit (GREASE Live!, Schmigadoon!) and musical-theatre sensation Samantha Barks, with Oscar® nominees Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter series, Sweeney Todd) and Sacha Baron Cohen (Hugo, Borat).

Les Misérables

is directed by Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, The Danish Girl) and produced by Eric Fellner for Working Title Films and Cameron Mackintosh, together with Tim Bevan and Debra Hayward, with a screenplay written by William Nicholson, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer, music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The film was remixed by Tom Hooper, Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe and Andy Nelson.

The film will be released in Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland on 14 February, and in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on 22 February. The film will also be released this spring in South Korea, Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark and in August in Japan.

About Dolby Cinema

Dolby

Cinema offers guests the complete

Dolby

movie experience.

Dolby

Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and

ultravivid

colors of

Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of

Dolby

Atmos.

Dolby

Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience:

from big blockbusters, to arthouse films, and everything in between.

About AMC

About AMC

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

.

About Working Title

About Cameron Mackintosh

Cameron Mackintosh has been producing shows since 1967 and remains the world's most prolific producer of musicals in theatre history.

As well as producing three of the world's longest running musicals,

Les Misérables,

The Phantom of The Opera

and

Cats, his legendary productions include

Miss Saigon, Mary Poppins

(co-produced with Disney),

Oliver!, Side By Side By Sondheim, Little Shop Of Horrors, Song And Dance, Tomfoolery, The Witches Of Eastwick

and

Five Guys Named Moe. His acclaimed new productions of

My Fair Lady, Oklahoma

and

Carousel

have all been international successes, as have his reinvented new productions of

Les Misérables, Miss Saigon

and

The Phantom of The Opera.

Cameron is also co-producer with Jeffrey Seller of

Hamilton

in London.

In 2013, alongside Working Title Films and Universal, Cameron produced the hugely successful Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA award-winning film adaptation of

Les Misérables

which is one of the most successful movies ever of an original stage musical. The concert version of

Les Misérables, which was first staged in 1989 at Domain Park in Sydney, has proved to be just as successful as the staged musical around the world. It has been filmed three times – at the Royal Albert Hall, the O2 Arena and the Gielgud Theatre and is continually rescreened on TV and in cinemas throughout the world and, alongside his spectacular Royal Albert Hall production of

The Phantom of the Opera, regularly breaking attendance records for live recording performances of musical theatre.

Cameron owns and operates eight historic London theatres which have all been spectacularly rebuilt and refurbished for the 21st century. They house many of London's most successful hits. The Sondheim, formerly known as the Queen's, has been rebuilt and renamed in honour of Cameron's great friend, theatrical legend Stephen Sondheim who died in 2021. The last show he and Cameron were working on, Old Friends, premiered onstage and then TV as a sensational all-star gala last year and has just completed a limited season at the Gielgud Theatre with a terrific cast, headed by Broadway legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.

In 1990, Cameron inaugurated the Chair of Contemporary Theatre at St. Catherine's College in Oxford University, with Stephen

Sondheim as his visiting professor and his current professor is Adjoa Andoh, co-star of Bridgerton.

Music Theatre International, the world's largest owner of secondary rights of many of the greatest musicals ever written, is now one of Cameron's companies. Cameron was knighted in the 1996 New Year's Honours for his services to British theatre and he is the first British producer ever to be elected to Broadway's Theater Hall of Fame.

