Digital Experience Platform Market Set To Soar Past USD 26.17 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

The global Digital Experience Platform market size is expected to reach USD 26.17 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for seamless and personalized customer experiences across digital channels, the increasing use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance user engagement, the need for organizations to adapt to changing consumer expectations and behaviors, the rising importance of e-commerce and online business models is fueling the market's growth. SkyQuest's latest global research of the Digital Experience Platform market shows that the rise of headless CMS (Content Management System) architecture allows for more flexible and agile content delivery across various channels. Additionally, there is an increasing emphasis on AI-driven personalization, enabling organizations to deliver hyper-personalized content and experiences to users. The market is witnessing the convergence of marketing technology (MarTech) and customer experience technology (CX Tech), leading to the creation of unified digital experience platforms are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Pages - 157

A digital experience platform (DXP) is a software platform that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver personalized digital experiences to their customers across all channels. DXPs typically include a suite of tools for content management, commerce, personalization, and analytics.

Attributes

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030 Market Size in 2022

12.21 Billion 2030 Value Projection

26.17 Billion CAGR 10% Segments Covered







Component Platform, and Services



Deployment On-premise, and Cloud





Regions Covered



North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Content Management Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Content Management dominated the global online market as it allows organizations to create, manage, and deliver content across various digital channels. Content is at the heart of delivering a compelling user experience, and effective content management is crucial for personalization and engagement. As organizations seek to create and deliver relevant content to their audiences, content management remains a core component of DXPs.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

E-commerce and Retail are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, E-commerce, and retail are the leading segments as they rely on delivering seamless and personalized digital experiences to engage customers and drive sales. DXPs enable them to create user-friendly websites and mobile apps, provide personalized product recommendations, and optimize the entire customer journey. Delivering a consistent and engaging online shopping experience is crucial for this segment's growth.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, is a global technology hub with a high concentration of technology companies, startups, and innovation centers. This region has been at the forefront of digital transformation, which drives the adoption of DXPs. The region encompasses a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and media, all of which heavily rely on DXPs for digital engagement and customer experience enhancement.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major Digital Experience Platform market players. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Digital Experience Platform.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in the Digital Experience Platform Market

Acquia Acquires Widen: Acquia, a leading DXP provider, announced the acquisition of Widen, a digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) company. This acquisition enhances Acquia's capabilities in delivering end-to-end digital experiences by integrating DAM and PIM functionalities within its DXP platform.

Key Questions Answered in Digital Experience Platform Market Report



What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

