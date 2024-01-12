UK’S Psychiatrist-Led Diverse Diagnostics Offers Private ADHD Assessment With Free Consultations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glasgow, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diverse Diagnostics, a leading psychiatric clinic based in the United Kingdom, announces the launch of its specialised service offering private ADHD assessments led exclusively by experienced psychiatrists. With a commitment to providing comprehensive mental health care, the clinic aims to assist individuals in obtaining accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Diverse Diagnostics offers the following assessments:

Private adult ADHD assessment

Private child ADHD assessment

Recognising the growing need for accessible and reliable ADHD assessments, Diverse Diagnostics takes pride in being home to a team of qualified psychiatrists, with extensive expertise in diagnosing and managing ADHD across various age groups. The clinic's personalised approach prioritises individual needs, aiming to empower patients with a deeper understanding of their condition and the treatment options available to them.

Key features of the private ADHD assessment service at Diverse Diagnostics include:



Psychiatrist-Led Assessments: Led by experienced specialists in ADHD, ensuring accurate evaluations and comprehensive diagnostic procedures.

Tailored Treatment Plans: Customised treatment strategies and recommendations designed to address the unique needs of each patient, promoting effective management of ADHD symptoms.

Free Consultations: As part of the commitment to accessible mental health care, Diverse Diagnostics offers free initial consultations to individuals seeking ADHD assessments. Flexible payment plans: Patients can spread the cost of assessments over an extended period for peace of mind.

Dr. Basra, Medical Director at Diverse Diagnostics, stated,“We understand the challenges individuals with ADHD face and the impact it can have on their lives. Our goal is to provide a supportive and thorough assessment process, coupled with personalised treatment plans that empower our patients to navigate their daily lives more effectively.”

The clinic encourages anyone experiencing symptoms of ADHD, such as difficulty concentrating, impulsivity, or hyperactivity, to take advantage of the complimentary consultations and explore the available diagnostic and treatment options.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation for a private ADHD assessment, please visit co or contact Diverse Diagnostics.

About Diverse Diagnostics:

Diverse Diagnostics is a leading psychiatric clinic based in the United Kingdom, specialising in providing expert mental health assessments and personalised treatment plans. With a team of experienced psychiatrists, the clinic aims to offer comprehensive care for various mental health conditions, including ADHD, ASD, therapy and more.

CONTACT: Diverse Diagnostics +44 141 463 8297