Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 5 % on 11 January 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

NoHo Partners Plc's ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: