Eezy Plc: Notification Of Change In Holdings – Noho Partners Plc 


1/12/2024 9:17:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:00

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 5 % on 11 January 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

NoHo Partners Plc's ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached below 5 % - below 5 % 25 046 815
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 24.85 % - 24.85 % -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000322326 1 234 477 0 below 5 %% 0
SUBTOTAL A 1 234 477 below 5 %


Further information :
Hannu Nyman
CFO
...
tel. +358 50 306 9913


