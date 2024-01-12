               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Consensus Estimates On Tryg A/S


1/12/2024 9:17:07 AM

Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the Annual report 2023. Consensus is based on input from 16 financial analysts.

Consensus is also available on tryg .

  • Q4 2023 - Consensus

