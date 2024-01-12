Operation Find Them All: Cellebrite Unites Philanthropic Pioneers To Accelerate Investigations Of Crimes Against Children

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Landmark Campaign Leverages the Cellebrite Platform and Promise to Accelerate Justice by Equipping and Empowering Agencies Dedicated to Protecting Youth Online

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd . (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, is honored to announce a powerful collaboration aimed at reducing crimes against children and online child exploitation.



This new campaign titled Operation Find Them All (OFTA) brings the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children , The Exodus Road , Raven and Cellebrite together for the first time under a collective goal to accelerate investigations of online crimes against children and in doing so, help law enforcement find missing children, solve crimes involving exploited minors, remove harmful online images and bring perpetrators to justice.

In addition to a financial investment to all three organizations, Cellebrite is providing NCMEC and The Exodus Road with in-kind use of its preeminent technology-namely Pathfinder, an AI-based Investigative Analytics solution, and Smart Search, a cloud-based OSINT tool for investigators-to help these organizations in their efforts to dismantle child exploitation and child sex trafficking rings by accelerating the time it takes for law enforcement to investigate persons and organizations of interest, analyze evidence, gather insights, develop and advance leads and rescue innocent survivors.

“'Operation Find Them All' has the potential to aggressively accelerate the focus and efforts of all the 'good guys' in law enforcement working day and night to find missing children,” says NCMEC co-founder and longtime child advocate, John Walsh.“I'm deeply thankful Cellebrite is so committed and recognizes the pivotal role it plays in protecting children. Together, we can ensure that every child has a safe childhood, and that justice prevails.”

“The dangers of digital darkness demand our immediate attention and action,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO.“At Cellebrite, we are committed to working in unison with these heroic organizations and global law enforcement to help protect children around the world from online sexual exploitation. That's why we're dedicating Cellebrite's resources and capabilities to finding these innocent children.”

Law enforcement at federal, state and local agencies are buried in a chilling amount of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cases. In 2022 alone, the FBI reported 359,094 cases of missing children and NCMEC's CyberTipline received over 32 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation. Today's law enforcement professionals are under-resourced and overwhelmed due to the scale and complexity of these investigations. Cellebrite's end-to-end portfolio will better equip law enforcement and these strategic partners with the most advanced digital investigative capabilities, innovative tools and comprehensive training to confront this crisis head-on.

“Since 2012, The Exodus Road has helped to free nearly 2,500 survivors, arrest more than 1,200 perpetrators and train over 25,000 law enforcement officers and civilians to respond to human trafficking crime. Cellebrite's digital investigative technology and support are paramount in accelerating our work to liberate those being exploited around the world,” said Matt Parker, Chief Strategist and Co-Founder of Exodus Road.

“We must recognize that the advances in ICAC require not just technology and dedication but also a firm foundation of legislative change and heightened awareness,” said John Pizzurro, Raven CEO.“Only then can we ensure the structures and governance are in place to fully resource law enforcement and to protect our children from the relentless threats they face in the digital age. That's why we stand in solidarity with Cellebrite and support the crucial goal of this operation to find them all.”

To learn more about Operation Find Them All, go to .

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at , , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

About the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

About The Exodus Road

The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. For additional information on what you can do to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at , or on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Raven

A 501(c)4 political lobby, Raven protects children from victimization by raising awareness of the threat of online child exploitation, increasing resources and funding to law enforcement, and lobbying for policy changes on the local and federal level.