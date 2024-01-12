(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:02
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – Sentica Buyout V limited partnership
Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Sentica Buyout V limited partnership, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 25 % on 12 January 2024.
Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.
Sentica Buyout V limited partnership's ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|
| % of
shares and voting rights
| % of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
| Total of both in %
| Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 28.21 %
| 0 %
| 28.21 %
| 25 046 815
| Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
| -
| 28.21 %
| -
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code
| Number of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
|
| Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| FI4000322326
| 7 065 658
| 0
| 28.21 %
| 0
| SUBTOTAL A
| 7 065 658
| 28.21 %
Further information :
Hannu Nyman
CFO
...
tel. +358 50 306 9913
