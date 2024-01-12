Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – Sentica Buyout V limited partnership

Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Sentica Buyout V limited partnership, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 25 % on 12 January 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

Sentica Buyout V limited partnership's ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: