Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Industry Research Report 2023

The global lithium-sulfur battery market is expected to grow from USD 32 million in 2023 to USD 209 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2023 to 2028.
The global lithium-sulfur battery market is expected to grow from USD 32 million in 2023 to USD 209 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2023 to 2028.
A lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery is a type of rechargeable battery that employs lithium as the anode and sulfur as the cathode. Lithium-sulfur batteries are known for their high theoretical energy density, making them a promising candidate for next-generation energy storage systems. They are being researched and developed extensively for applications in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, power and medical.
Lithium-sulfur batteries are poised to revolutionize the landscape of consumer electronics, offering a range of benefits that extend beyond small devices. These advanced batteries have the potential to power a wide array of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and digital cameras.
By integrating lithium-sulfur batteries, manufacturers can create lighter, more efficient products while also enabling the design of slim and lightweight devices that align with emerging market trends. Hence, as consumer electronics products continue to evolve toward compactness and lightness, lithium-sulfur batteries are poised to become a key enabler of these emerging trends in the consumer electronics industry.
The North American lithium-sulfur battery market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region is home to most key market players; moreover, various research institutes are also engaged in research and development of lithium-sulfur batteries. The companies headquartered in the region are involved in developing lithium-sulfur battery technology for various applications including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and power. Further the governmental support to the battery companies will accelerate the growth of lithium-sulfur battery market in the region.
Major players profiled in this report include PolyPlus Battery Company (US), NexTech Batteries Inc. (US), Li-S Energy Limited (Australia) Lyten, Inc. (US), Zeta Energy LLC (US), Theion GmbH (Germany), Gelion plc (Australia), Hybrid Kinetic Group (Hong Kong), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), and others.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 177
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $32 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $209 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 45.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Premium Insights
Increasing Investments in R&D Initiatives to Foster Market Growth Above 1,000 mAh Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2028 Aerospace Segment to Secure Largest Market Share in 2028 Above 1,000 mAh Segment and US to Hold Largest Shares of North American Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market in 2028 China to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Case Study Analysis
Imperial College London Develops Zero-Dimensional Model for Li-S Batteries Cambridge University Conducts R&D to Improve Specific Energy, Safety, and Mass Density of Li-S Batteries Usc Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries with New Designs for Energy Storage
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising R&D Activities to Commercialize Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Abundance of Sulfur Materials High Energy Density Than Other Batteries Increasing Demand in Aerospace Sector due to High Durability
Restraints
Technical Drawbacks of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
Opportunities
Increasing Popularity of EVs and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Challenges
Manufacturing Complexities Associated with Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Value Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend of Lithium-Ion Batteries Indicative Pricing Analysis of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Indicative Pricing Analysis of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Offered by Key Players Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Technology Analysis
Lithium Metal Batteries Sodium-Sulfur Batteries Solid-State Batteries Lithium-Silicon Batteries
Company Profiles
Key Players
Ppbc (Polyplus Battery Company) Nextech Batteries Lyten, Inc. Li-S Energy Limited Zeta Energy LLC Adeka Corporation Gelion PLC Hybrid Kinetic Group Lg Energy Solution Theion GmbH
Other Players
Coherent Corp. Giner Inc. Gs Yuasa International Ltd.
Startups/SMEs Players
Conamix Global Graphene Group Graphene Batteries As Mse Supplies LLC Nei Corporation Rechargion Energy Private Limited Xiamen Tob New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
Attachment
