Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions – Noho Partners Oyj

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NoHo Partners Oyj Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Jarno Suominen Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Eezy Oyj LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 49858/4/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2024-01-12 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000322326 Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 96 425 Unit price: 1.425 EUR (2): Volume: 1 000 000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR (3): Volume: 11 000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR (4): Volume: 10 550 Unit price: 1.425 EUR (5): Volume: 102 467 Unit price: 1.425 EUR (6): Volume: 14 035 Unit price: 1.425 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 1 234 477 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR Additional information: Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, ...

