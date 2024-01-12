VIE Hotel Bangkok - Mgallery Awarded Green Globe Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VHB Hotel Bangkok - MGallery

- Nicolas Peth, General Manager of VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallerySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe Certification, a leader in sustainable tourism certification has awarded VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery its first certification. VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery is one of only 5 hotels in Bangkok to receive this coveted award.VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery is a 5-star urban retreat situated in the heart of Bangkok's commercial district. Towering over Bangkok's dynamic skyline, the Art-Deco inspired hotel's 154 rooms and suites, dining establishments and spa programs are committed to full and transparent sustainability practices.A sustainability leader within Bangkok and the global hotel and tourism industry, VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery is a pioneer in adopting and implementing best practices to eliminate single-use plastic, to reduce waste and to pursue responsible tourism activities within its local community. The hotel's“5 Pillars”, which exemplify its core ethos and values, includes Heartist, Guest Experience, Loyalty, Sustainability and Financial Performance. To date, 21 hotels in Thailand have been awarded Green Globe Certification, of which only 5 hotels including VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery are based in Bangkok.“Our goal is both to provide the best services for our guests and to be environmentally and socially responsible,” states Nicolas Peth, General Manager of VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery.“Being awarded the Green Globe certification is a testament to our high standards, and it demonstrates our commitment to put guest experience, the environment and our community first. We are honoured to be one of the few hotels in the world and in Bangkok to receive Green Globe Certification,” added General Manager Peth.Sustainability StrategyVIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery is part of the Accor Group, a sustainable hospitality group which boasts an impressive portfolio of lifestyle hotels and resorts around the world. In collaboration with Accor, VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery was certified by Green Globe for the first time in 2023.To attain Green Globe Certification, hotels are required to implement a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan. Additionally, hotels must undergo a rigorous audit by an independent third-party auditor. As part of its energy saving initiatives, all hotel facilities, from lighting to air-conditioning and generators are energy efficient with low or zero emissions.VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery has installed a new main chiller with advanced technologies and enhanced energy efficiency resulting in lower energy consumption, reduced utility costs, and a smaller environmental footprint. Modern chillers meet higher environmental standards, with improved refrigerants and energy-efficient features that lower greenhouse gas emissions.Light bulbs in all areas of the hotel have also been upgraded to LED resulting in an overall electricity energy saving of 200kWh/year. The installation of a new air handling unit (AHU), vital to proper functioning of air conditioning systems, and replacement of parts to newer more efficient coils and compressors in heat pumps will lead to long term cost savings for the hotel.Environmental InitiativesWater conservation practices adopted at the hotel include new dual flush toilets in guest rooms that saves up to 40% more water than standard single flush toilets. The pool system was also changed from a chlorine to a saltwater system to improve overall water quality and minimize environmental impacts.Reducing food waste is another priority for the property. Thailand is renowned for its delicious tropical fruit and seafood. Increased food waste from the use of fresh fruit and peels in smoothies and dishes was noted by the hotel. This waste, together with other vegetable waste is donated to a local fish farm. On average, 150-190 kg of food waste per month is given to the fish farm for feed.Community Support ProgramsGreen Globe has recognized VIE Hotel Bangkok's exemplary Sustainability Management Plan and its proactive engagement with guests, the community, and employees. In July 2023, staff warmly welcomed twelve children from Pakkred Orphanage House to participate as student trainees at the hotel. It is hoped that such valuable opportunities will encourage the children to aim for careers in areas such as hospitality, elevating their social status in the future.About Vie Hotel Bangkok - MGalleryVIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery is an eco-friendly 5-star urban retreat ideally suited for business and leisure travellers. Towering above Bangkok's dynamic skyline, the Art Deco-inspired hotel features 154 rooms and suites with modern interiors. Floor to ceiling windows, premium bedding, en suites with deep soaking tubs and luxury amenities provide unparalleled comfort. VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery gastronomy is headlined by Signature Bangkok, serving a modern French and floral menu crafted by former 2-Michelin star Chef Theirry Drapeau. Yellow Tail Sushi Bar (YSTB) serves exquisite omakase in a chic, contemporary setting. Guests enjoy all-natural therapies at VIE Spa by Organika and access to a rooftop pool and bar. Additional dining options include all day dining at La VIE Bistronomy, cocktails at Piano Bar and local coffees and pastries at La VIE Café. Situated in the heart of Bangkok, VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery is within easy access of the city's most popular shopping, historic and entertainment districts.PRESS CONTACT:Pornnapa (Nini) VongvuthipornchaiMarketing and Communication ManagerVIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery Hotel CollectionPhone:. +662 309 3939 ext. 3778...

Bradley Cox

Green Globe

+1 310-337-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn