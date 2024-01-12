Galvanized Metal Shield Protects Home Exteriors From Stains And Damage Due To Exterior Gas Or Propane Vents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE , PA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Todd M. of Tacoma, WA is the creator of the Soot Shield, a galvanized piece of sheet metal mounted above an exterior vent for natural gas and/or propane fireplaces. The device forms a barrier above the vent and prevents heat and soot from causing damage to exterior paint and siding. The shield installs securely on a building's siding, directly above the vent, via screws or other fasteners. A pitch or crease in the middle of the shield is designed to prevent excess water from puddling on the device. The Soot Shield can also help inhibit rust and can be mounted over dryer, bathroom, range hood, or any other horizontal vent to help keep it protected from inclement weather.The device is primarily comprised of galvanized sheet metal measuring 18-inches wide by 10-inches long with a 2-inch pitch or crease in the middle. The device features a 2-inch 90-degree bend with holes drilled for mounting. Users can mount the shield above horizontal termination caps with four screws. In this way, excess heat and soot is kept contained under the vent rather than staining paint and siding over time.The demand for home exterior products often follows broader home improvement trends. As more homeowners invest in upgrading and maintaining their properties, there is likely to be a steady demand for products that enhance the functionality and aesthetics of the exterior, including vent covers. Standard protective devices for home exteriors that cover outdoor vents are constructed using mesh or other grid-style screens. While larger particles of soot and ash are blocked from contaminating the building's siding, black stains will still appear due to smoke not being fully blocked. Rain, snow, sleet, ice, and other forms of inclement weather will still slightly penetrate through the cover and ultimately the exterior vent. The Soot Shield effectively solves these issues and provides a solid barrier over the vent to completely block all debris coming from the vent from damaging and discoloring siding.Todd filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Soot Shield product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Soot Shield can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

