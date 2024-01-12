BBACHAIN's Induction Into AWS Startup Network: A Strategic Leap In Blockchain Evolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Layer 1 Blockchain

BBACHAIN's Innovative Approach Earns a Coveted Spot in the AWS Startup Network

TALLIN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a striking advancement for the dynamic world of blockchain technology, the groundbreaking Layer 1 blockchain platform BBACHAIN, crafted by the visionary minds at Estonian tech powerhouse BTI Group OÜ, has officially carved out its niche within the prestigious Amazon Web Services (AWS) Startup Network. This pivotal moment for BBACHAIN isn't just a feather in its cap; it's a resounding affirmation of its cutting-edge technology and its burgeoning stature in the fiercely competitive blockchain realm.Launched with much fanfare in October 2023, BBACHAIN didn't take long to turn heads and grab headlines. The platform is renowned for its breathtaking transaction speeds, clocking up to an eye-popping 100,000 transactions per second, coupled with its incredibly economical transaction fees. But it's not just about speed and savings with BBACHAIN. The platform has been a trailblazer with its commitment to community-driven value creation and its pioneering referral program, propelling it to the forefront of the industry and nurturing a passionate and ever-expanding community.The AWS Startup Network stands tall as a beacon for nurturing the globe's most promising startups. It's a haven where burgeoning companies find the resources, expertise, and technical scaffolding necessary to catapult their ventures to new heights. BBACHAIN's induction into this elite group is a game-changer, unlocking access to AWS's expansive arsenal of services and infrastructure. This partnership is poised to supercharge BBACHAIN's operational capabilities, elevating its performance and dependability to unparalleled levels.The CEO of BTI Group OÜ couldn't contain their excitement, stating, "Securing a place in the AWS Startup Network isn't just a milestone for BBACHAIN; it's a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of our incredible team. This alliance with AWS opens a new chapter for us, brimming with possibilities for scaling up and extending our global footprint."This synergistic partnership sets the stage for an exhilarating growth phase for BBACHAIN. The crypto world is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming launches of integral components of the BBACHAIN ecosystem – namely the BTI Exchange and BTI Swap, slated for release in 2024. These developments are not just eagerly awaited milestones; they're poised to cement BBACHAIN's reputation as a formidable force in the blockchain sector.To delve deeper into BBACHAIN's groundbreaking journey and its induction into the AWS Startup Network, visit BBACHAIN's website.About BBACHAIN:BBACHAIN is a pioneering Layer 1 blockchain platform developed by the Estonian technology innovator BTI Group OÜ. Launched in October 2023, BBACHAIN is at the vanguard of revolutionizing blockchain technology with its lightning-fast transaction speeds, minimal fees, and a community-first philosophy. The impending launches of its BTI Exchange and BTI Swap are set to redefine the contours of the blockchain industry.About AWS Startup Network:The AWS Startup Network is the crucible where the world's most promising startups are forged. Offering a suite of resources, unmatched expertise, and a robust infrastructure, it's the go-to platform for startups aiming to scale their ventures and leave an indelible mark on the global stage. The network is a melting pot of innovative companies across various industries, all sharing the ethos of transformation and excellence.

Oleg Berta

BTI Group OU

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram

Other