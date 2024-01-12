Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company 's“Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the hydrogen aircraft market size is predicted to reach $4.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.

The growth in the hydrogen aircraft market is due to an increase in air passenger traffic across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest hydrogen aircraft market share . Major players in the hydrogen aircraft market include Aerodelft, Aerovironment Inc., Airbus SE, Apus Group, Doosan Mobility Innovation, Boeing Company, ZeroAvia Inc., HES Energy Systems Pte. Ltd.

Hydrogen Aircraft Market Segments

.By Technology: Fully Hydrogen Powered Aircraft, Hybrid Electric Aircraft, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft, Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft

.By Power Source: Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cel

.By Range: 20 Km To 100 Km, More Than 100 Km, Up To 20 Km

.By Platform: Air Taxis, Business Jets, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

.By Geography: The global hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydrogen aircraft use hydrogen fuel to run an airplane. A hydrogen airplane may use hydrogen energy in two different ways. Hydrogen may be consumed in a jet engine or another internal combustion engine, or it can be utilized to power a propeller using a fuel cell. Hydrogen-powered planes have hydrogen fuel tanks built within the fuselage to store fuel.

The main technologies of hydrogen aircraft include fully hydrogen-powered aircraft, hybrid electric aircraft, hydrogen fuel cell aircraft and liquid hydrogen aircraft. A fully hydrogen-powered aircraft refers to an aircraft that use only hydrogen for its operation as a power source. These aircraft produce zero carbon emissions when in flight. The power sources used in hydrogen aircraft include hydrogen combustion and hydrogen fuel cell. The various applications of hydrogen aircraft include air taxis, business jets and unmanned aerial vehicles. The aircraft's ranges are 20 km to 100 km, more than 100 km and up to 20 km.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Characteristics

3. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hydrogen Aircraft Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Size And Growth

......

27. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

