Industrial Flooring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The industrial flooring market size is predicted to reach $9.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the industrial flooring market is due to the increase in demand from the food and beverage sectors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial flooring market share. Major players in the industrial flooring market include BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builders Solutions Group.

Industrial Flooring Market Segments

.By Material Type: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Material Types

.By Thickness: Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty

.By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Chemical, Transportation And Aviation, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

.By Geography: The global industrial flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial flooring refers to a process that provides the foundation for floor surfaces by permanently covering the floor using various materials. Industrial flooring is used to provide durability and resistance to abrasion, heavy traffic, and heavy loads to the surface. Industrial flooring offers a variety of designs, textures, and colors to the floor.

The main types of industrial flooring are light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty. Light-duty flooring is used in all manufacturing units and clean room areas where manpower and trolley movement are generally involved. The different flooring materials include concrete, wood, mortar, and other flooring materials. These are used in food and beverage manufacturing, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and other applications.

