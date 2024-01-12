Industrial Flooring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033 It will grow to $9.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.”
The Business Research Company's“Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial flooring market size is predicted to reach $9.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.
The growth in the industrial flooring market is due to the increase in demand from the food and beverage sectors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial flooring market share. Major players in the industrial flooring market include BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builders Solutions Group.
Industrial Flooring Market Segments
.By Material Type: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Material Types
.By Thickness: Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty
.By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Chemical, Transportation And Aviation, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries
.By Geography: The global industrial flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial flooring refers to a process that provides the foundation for floor surfaces by permanently covering the floor using various materials. Industrial flooring is used to provide durability and resistance to abrasion, heavy traffic, and heavy loads to the surface. Industrial flooring offers a variety of designs, textures, and colors to the floor.
The main types of industrial flooring are light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty. Light-duty flooring is used in all manufacturing units and clean room areas where manpower and trolley movement are generally involved. The different flooring materials include concrete, wood, mortar, and other flooring materials. These are used in food and beverage manufacturing, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and other applications.
1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial Flooring Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Flooring Market Trends And Strategies
4. Industrial Flooring Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial Flooring Market Size And Growth
27. Industrial Flooring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Industrial Flooring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
