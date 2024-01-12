Robert Jon & The Wreck's New Track 'Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man' Brings A Fresh Approach To High-Octane Southern Rock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit - Rob Blackham

Worldwide Tour Starts Next Month As New Music Fuels An Exciting New Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern rock trailblazers Robert Jon & The Wreck have once again captivated the music scene with their latest single, "Ballad of a Broken-Hearted Man," available on all digital platforms. Stream the new track HERE . The song features exhilarating slide guitar, powerful whiskey-soaked vocals, and captivating lyrics painting a vivid picture of heartache and resilience, resonating deeply with the listener. This latest offering of The Wreck's unique blend of roots and Southern Rock embodies the hard-hitting country rock vibe of Chris Stapleton, Whiskey Myers and Blackberry Smoke. Watch the official music video NOW ."With an intro that places you on the set of a classic western and a mesmerizing guitar riff that takes you right into the action, 'Ballad of a Broken-Hearted Man' is a story of just that," the band describes. "Two people down on their luck trying to figure it out together, but for some reason, they never do." Produced by Kevin Shirley, (Aerosmith, Black Crowes, Iron Maiden) the track showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck's musical expertise, taking listeners on a journey through a captivating narrative.Following the success of their previous singles "Help Yourself" , Hold On, and the high-energy rock anthem "Stone Cold Killer," "Ballad of a Broken-Hearted Man" is the latest single of their highly anticipated new studio album set to release in 2024. Alongside these hits, the band also recently released their studio album Ride Into The Light and the concert film Live At The Ancienne Belgique, showcasing their live prowess and ability to capture audiences with their performances.As we enter 2024, Robert Jon & The Wreck are preparing for an expansive Winter tour across the US, promising to bring their dynamic live shows and new music to a wide range of audiences. The tour is set to feature performances in cities from Phoenix to Nashville, continuing the band's tradition of electrifying live performances and musical storytelling. Already gaining thousands of new fans from supporting sold out Blackberry Smoke and Maverick shows, the band continues to grow a loyal die-hard fan base.Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage. Tickets available at .US TOUR 20242/7/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room2/8/2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis2/10/2024 - Winter Park, CO - Devil's Craft2/13/2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips2/14/2024 - Austin, TX - Antone's2/15/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint2/16/2024 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary2/17/2024 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club2/18/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah2/20/2024 - Tallahassee, FL - House of Music Tallahassee2/28/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar2/29/2024 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station3/1/2024 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds3/2/2024 - Maryville, TN - The Shed3/3/2024 - Nashville, TN - City Winery3/18-22/2024 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico3/22/2024 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit4/9/2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Springing The Blues Music FestivalSUMMER EU TOUR 20246/21 2024 - Penmarch, FR - God Save The Kouign Festival6/23/2024 - Le Thor, FR - Le Sonograf6/26/2024 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Wolf6/27/2024 - Zaragoza, ES - Las Armas6/28/2024 - Madrid, ES - Nazca6/29/2024 - Sevilla, ES - Sala Fanatic6/30/2024 - Málaga, ES - La Trinchera7/3/2024 - Valencia, ES - Loco Club7/4/2024 - Santander, ES - Enscenario Santander7/5/2024 - Cognac, FR - Cognac Blues Folies Festival7/6/2024 - Helsinki, FI - Puistoblues Festival7/8/2024 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 667/9/2024 - Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-Saal7/10/2024 - Köln, DE - Die Kantine7/12/2024 - Weert, NL - Bospop10/30/2024 – Utrech, NL – Tivoli10/31/2024 – Antwerp, BE – RomaAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa's career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of"gatekeepers" who don't believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.

