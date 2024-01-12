Max Lugavere Headlines As Keynote Speaker At Hack Your Health Conference In Austin, TX.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hack Your Health is thrilled to announce that Max Lugavere, renowned author, filmmaker, and health and wellness expert, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Hack Your Health conference, scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2, 2024, in Austin, Texas at The Palmer Event Center.Hack Your Health is an annual event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, experts and enthusiasts from the fields of health, wellness, longevity, nutrition and technology to explore the latest advancements, trends, and strategies for optimizing physical and mental well-being. This year's conference promises to be the most informative and engaging one yet, with Max Lugavere leading the way.Max Lugavere is a celebrated voice in the health and wellness community, known for his groundbreaking work in brain health, nutrition, and lifestyle optimization. His New York Times bestselling book, "Genius Foods: Become Smarter, Happier, and More Productive While Protecting Your Brain for Life," has garnered widespread acclaim for its insights into the impact of nutrition on cognitive function and overall health. Lugavere is also known for his documentary film, "Bread Head," which explores the relationship between diet and Alzheimer's disease.As a keynote speaker for Hack Your Health 2024, Max Lugavere will share his wealth of knowledge and insights into the connection between nutrition and brain health. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into optimizing their health and unlocking their full potential, all in the dynamic and innovative setting of Austin, Texas."We are thrilled to have Max Lugavere as a keynote speaker for Hack Your Health 2024," said Robin Switzer, the conference organizer. "His expertise in the field of health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their own health. Max's message is both inspiring and transformative. We can't wait for our attendees to benefit from his insights."Hack Your Health, an annual health and wellness extravaganza, is proudly owned by Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC. Since its inception in 2017, Hack Your Health (formerly known as KetoCon), has been on a relentless mission to elevate awareness and furnish practical insights into the multifaceted realm of metabolic health, overall well-being and improved health span.Hack Your Health offers an enriching experience, with an equal blend of education, celebration and collaboration. Featuring an impressive lineup of expert speakers, immersive workshops and an expo hall showcasing 100+ companies providing products and services, attendees leave inspired and motivated to make their health a priority.The mission of Hack Your Health is to empower individuals with knowledge, so they can seize control of their well-being and unlock the potential to live their best lives.For more information about Hack Your Health 2024 and to register for the conference, please visit .

Robin Switzer

Q1 Productions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube