Facial Implants Market Was Valued At US$3.125 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.2%

Facial Implants Market was valued at US$3.125 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the facial implants market was valued at US$3.125 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%.Facial implants are medical devices that are used to improve facial symmetry or to enhance specific facial traits. They are often constructed with silicone or other biocompatible materials. The rising incidence of traffic accidents resulting in facial malformations, as well as the high prevalence of inherited or acquired facial deformities, is a primary growth driver for the facial implants industry. Furthermore, the expanding aging population, rising popularity of cosmetic treatments, and increased product releases are expected to drive the face implants market growth.Facial implants are a form of cosmetic surgery that uses modern technology to improve a person's physical appearance in cases of birth or acquired defects such as cancer and accidents. The face implant technique essentially refers to a sort of surgical intervention in which specifically designed medical devices are put within the body to replace damaged parts and restore their appearance. Furthermore, medical devices for face implants are made of solid materials that are compatible with human tissues, giving the injured region a more complete appearance. Various parts of the body, such as the chin, cheeks, and jaw, can be improved by implanting a medically produced homologous product. The facial implant market is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing cases of facial deformities caused by congenital disorders, as well as growing virtual representation on different social media platforms, are predicted to be the key drivers driving market revenue development. Rising concerns about personal appearance among the local population in both developed and developing nations are expected to increase the number of cosmetic surgeries, driving market revenue growth.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Bactiguard and Zimmer Biomet announced in February 2022 that they are expanding their global license agreement, which began in 2019, to include a variety of implant product segments to prevent post-operative infections, joint reconstruction , implant for sports medicine, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial applications.Access sample report or view details:Based on product the global facial implants market is divided into chin, cheek, nasal, and injectables. Among these, the injectables segment is poised to capture a major market share and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Injectables are becoming increasingly popular as the need for non-invasive procedures grows, as is the emphasis on face aesthetics and anti-aging remedies. These products are appealing to a wide spectrum of consumers since they provide speedy results with minimum downtime. Furthermore, the segment's prospective dominance in the face implants market is supported by constant innovation and the development of new injectable solutions.Based on material the global facial implants market is divided into metal, biologics, polymers and ceramic. Among these, the biologics segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Biologics, such as autologous fat grafts and dermal fillers, are gaining popularity in the facial implant industry because to their biocompatibility, natural look, and lower risk of rejection or allergic responses. As the need for individualized and aesthetically attractive solutions develops, biologics are projected to play a greater role in face implant treatments, providing safer and more natural results. Furthermore, rising R&D investments in biocompatible implant production are expected to drive market expansion in the future.Based on procedure the global facial implants market is divided into eyelid surgery, facelift and rhinoplasty. Given the growing number of cosmetic operations for minimizing bagginess, correcting eyesight, and removing superfluous skin from the eyelids, eyelid surgery is predicted to have the highest market share. Since eyelid surgery, also known as blepharoplasty, is a long-term procedure with results that the patient may enjoy for many years, the number of surgeries performed internationally is continually increasing. Eyelid surgery is painless, takes up to an hour, and is conducted under local anesthetic. The patient is allowed to go home immediately following the surgery. All of these reasons are also contributing to the expansion of the eyelid surgery sector market.Based on geography the during the projected period, North America is likely to have a sizable share of the face implants market. The factors ascribed to such a proportion include an increase in cosmetic operations, enhanced technology, early adoption of medical technologies, and an increase in vehicle accidents. Furthermore, the presence of prominent market participants such as Implantech and Surgiform Technology augments the face implant industry via improved accessibility and technical developments.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global facial implants market, that have been covered are Implantech, Hanson Medical, Surgiform, Technomed Private Limited, GWS Surgical LLP, Eurosurgical, Poriferous, Stryker, Max Healthcare, The Esthetic Clinics.The market analytics report segments the facial implants market using the following criteria:.BY PRODUCToChinoCheekoNasaloInjectables.BY MATERIALoMetaloBiologicsoPolymersoCeramic.BY PROCEDUREoEyelid SurgeryoFaceliftoRhinoplasty.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Implantech.Hanson Medical.Surgiform.Technomed Private Limited.GWS Surgical LLP.Eurosurgical.Poriferous.Stryker.Max Healthcare.The Esthetic ClinicsExplore More Reports:.Biosurgery Market:.Global Tissue Transplant Market:.Breast Implants Market:

