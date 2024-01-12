               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Appoints New Deputy Defense Minister


1/12/2024 9:16:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Commander of Special Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzayev has been appointed Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Ground Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

