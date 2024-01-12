COP29 In Azerbaijan: Sense Of Pride, Understanding Of Responsibility, Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The decision made
on December 11, 2023, to host the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) in Baku can be justifiably considered a historic event for
Azerbaijan. The country will strive to fully capitalize on this
opportunity not only to strengthen its position on the global stage
but also to intensify diversification of its economy, aiming for
sustainable development of the state.
The presidency of COP rotates annually among countries from the
five UN regions (Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and
Europe). Moreover, within these regions, there is a specific order
among the member states.
For 2024, the presidency was designated for the Eastern European
Group, and both Armenia and Bulgaria withdrew their candidacies for
hosting COP29, in favor of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has developed
long-term partnership relations with Bulgaria, primarily thanks to
their energy cooperation, whilst the decision by Armenia is hoped
to be seen as a gesture of goodwill towards achieving lasting peace
in the South Caucasus region for the prosperity of its
population.
The agenda for the scheduled COP29 meeting in November 2024
includes crucial contemporary issues, such as the impact of climate
change on the healthcare sector and the increase of investments in
new projects in this context.
Thus, during the two-week event in Baku, complex and substantial
discussions are anticipated, which will not be merely formal. The
success of these discussions will depend on the political will of
the COP29 participating countries and finding mutually acceptable
solutions regarding the allocation of funds for the effective
implementation of 'green' initiatives that concern the health and
longevity of every inhabitant of the Earth.
The agenda of the upcoming meeting entails a tremendous level of
responsibility, which falls upon Azerbaijan, the host country of
COP29. The geographic location of Azerbaijan, with its mild
climatic conditions, is favorable not only for the physical health
of its residents but also for the development of 'green
projects'.
Although Azerbaijan is globally recognized as a country with a
longstanding history of oil production, its leadership in the 21st
century demonstrates an intention to actively develop renewable
energy sources (RES). This strategy is based on both sound
calculation and concern for future generations.
In Azerbaijan, 2024 has been declared the "Year of Solidarity
for a Green Peace", however, long before this, the country had
already taken concrete steps towards a 'green economy'. The
portfolio of agreements signed by Azerbaijan since 2019 for the
creation of RES with leading global companies in this field is
impressive and will continue to grow. This is in line with the
country's technical potential for renewable energy sources, which
stands at 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore.
The economic potential of RES in Azerbaijan amounts to 27 GW,
including wind energy at 3,000 megawatts (MW), solar energy at
23,000 MW, and bioenergy potential at 380 megawatts. The potential
of mountain rivers is estimated at 520 MW.
Azerbaijan is also committed to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and by 40 percent by 2050 compared
to 1990.
Speaking about the COP29 in an interview with Azerbaijani media
on January 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
noted that "as a result of our very precise and thoughtful
diplomatic steps, we got the opportunity to host this prestigious
event".
"On the eve of the voting, many countries were pressured into
not voting in favor of Azerbaijan. But they failed there too,
immediately after we were given this honor, a media campaign was
launched against us again," he said.
"The traditional actors are The Washington Post, The New York
Times, which, as you remember, President Trump quite accurately
described as fake news, Figaro and a few others immediately started
a dirty campaign against us. Without any reason whatsoever, they
even lashed out our environment minister, whom I appointed to
COP29. He must have encountered such a situation for the first
time. They were pointing out that he had worked in an oil company
for many years. What does it mean? I also worked in an oil company
for nine years, so what? This man worked as a vice president for
environment in an oil company. After that, he has been working as
minister of ecology for six years. All this is being put aside, as
if it never happened and only his biography in the oil company is
talked about. In any case, these are natural, because whenever an
international event is held in Azerbaijan, we face such campaigns,
be it the European Games, Eurovision or even the Astronautical
Congress," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.
The head of state reminded that at one time oil and gas
producing countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt also
faced claims regarding the holding of COP.
"But this issue should be approached from a different
perspective. These countries, countries that are rich in oil and
gas, are inside this process. They want to contribute to our common
cause. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates to an even greater
extent not only provides for its own energy security without the
green energy, but also for the energy security of many others. But
this is a symbol of great responsibility. It is an indication that
we want to allocate our resources to this field so that green
energy can develop in our countries, as they say, and contribute to
the rest of the world," President Ilham Aliyev said.
According to the head of state, COP29 "will be a great
experience for us. Because this is the world's number one
international event, an international conference".
"We are certainly proud that Azerbaijan is leading this
process," President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.
The head of state, in a conversation with local television
channels, revealed details of the green energy development
plan.
"We attach great importance to this issue and believe that we
will achieve what we want here as well. The goal is that we do not
lag behind the processes going on in the world today, especially in
the world's energy sector. Because we all know that many leading
ex-oil companies are even changing their names to energy companies.
The demand for green energy will grow. Oil and gas companies will
be faced with great difficulties if they do not have green energy
projects in their investment portfolio. In fact, various
restrictive measures are not an exception there either. Therefore,
we should be up to date with this general trend, especially
considering that we have unparalleled potential," President Ilham
Aliyev said.
The head of state added that the International Finance
Corporation, which is a branch of the World Bank, has confirmed our
potential in the Caspian at 157,000 MW.
"Therefore, this direction is now a priority in the field of
energy. Already in October of last year, the first large Solar
Power Station was put into operation, and according to the
schedule, we will increase the volume of renewable energy to the
level of approximately 3,000-4,000 megawatts in the next three to
four years. For comparison, I can say that the total capacity of
our power plants is currently about 7,000-8,000 megawatts. A new
1,200 megawatt plant is being built and will be put into operation
soon," the President of Azerbaijan said.
"Currently, approximately 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas
is used for the production of electricity in our power plants. Now,
renewable energy will allow us, among other things, the opportunity
to spend not those 5 billion cubic meters of gas, but perhaps 1-2
billion cubic meters of gas for the production of electricity and
export the rest of the gas," the head of state explained.
"Contracts and memoranda of understanding we have signed
envisage the production of 10,000 megawatts. The contracts and
memorandums we have signed are with the world's leading green
energy companies. Therefore, it can be assumed that all of them
will be implemented and this will meet all our domestic demand. Of
course, this will also have a positive contribution to climate
change. At the same time, it will enable us to export natural gas
in larger volumes. Even if half of 10,000 megawatts is achieved, it
will still be enough for us. But I think that our work will not be
limited to these 10,000 megawatts, because the potential is too
great. Both onshore and offshore sites have been approved, and the
next major solar and wind farms are scheduled for commissioning
next year. So, this is the main issue, and I think that its
potential will have a great impact on the creation of jobs, the
introduction of new technologies to Azerbaijan and the development
of our regions. Because all our remaining potential stations
outside the Caspian Sea are located in the regions, including the
Karabakh region," President Ilham Aliyev said.
Thus, Azerbaijan has a clear, long-term, and articulated
strategy for the development of its fuel and energy complex, as
stated by the head of state. In this strategy, each sector, whether
it be oil and gas extraction and export or the development of RES,
has its designated place, taking into account the requirements of
the global market and the UN climate agenda.
It's evident that Azerbaijan, with numerous oil, gas, and energy
agreements, possesses a clear vision of its development, at least
until 2050.
This situation contributes to the establishment of trusting and
long-term international relations with Azerbaijan, understanding
its stance on crucial global and regional issues, and enhances its
significance and authority as a stable state respecting universal
values.
