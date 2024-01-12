Azerbaijan Approves Code Of Conduct For Procurement Practitioners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the "Code of Conduct for
Procurement Practitioners," Trend reports.
In connection with the approval of the new code, the decision on
approval of the "Code of Conduct for Officials Involved in
Government Procurement" was canceled.
The Code of Conduct defines the issues of elimination of
conflicts of interest in procurement, declaration of the presence
of officials involved in procurement of interests in specific
procurement, legal responsibility of officials involved in
procurement, professional training, norms and rules of their
verification, personal responsibility, compliance with the law,
etc.
