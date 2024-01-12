               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ancient Graffiti To Be Digitized In St. Sophia Of Kyiv Conservation Area


1/12/2024 9:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Conservation Area "St. Sophia of Kyiv" has launched a project to digitally document the graffiti array of the eleventh and early eighteenth centuries.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The aim of the project is to use laser scanning, photogrammetry, and Reflectance Transformation Imaging technology to obtain a 3D model of graffiti images to create their digital documentation and storage," the statement said.

It is noted that in the future, information that can be used by both scientists and the general public will be stored on servers in Ukraine and Sweden .

As reported, on January 13, 2024, St. Sophia of Kyiv begins selling new zero euro collectible banknotes depicting the eleventh-century architectural monument, the Golden Gate.

Photo: MCIP / Telegram

