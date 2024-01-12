Russian Army Offensive Fails

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The command of the Russian occupation army has not achieved the goals it has set in recent months. The Russian army's offensive is failing.

This was stated by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrinform reports citing ArmyInform .

"I would rather say that the Russian army's offensive will fail. They [the Russians] have repeatedly set themselves deadlines for the capture of certain settlements, reaching certain borders, then postponed them - they have really failed," Syrskyi said.

Nevertheless, the Land Forces commander noted, the enemy continues to advance in several directions and has the resources to do so.

Earlier, Syrskyi said that Russian troops are preparing to resume offensive operations in the Seversky direction and are moving Storm units and forming assault companies.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, also confirmed that the occupation forces are preparing for another offensive near Synkivka in the Kupiansk sector. However, as he noted at a briefing on January 12, Russian troops currently do not have the forces and means to attack Kharkiv , and the troops available near the border are used to demonstrate their presence.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate considers reports of a threatened Russian offensive against Kharkiv as an enemy information and psychological operation.