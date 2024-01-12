Over 1,800 Trucks Queuing At Checkpoints On Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are about a thousand cars in line at Medyka-Shehyni, which is more than at the other three checkpoints - Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakivets.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Of course, we also see a queue in front of the Shehyni checkpoint because drivers and carriers are looking for routes to cross the border. As of this morning, a thousand trucks were in front of Shehyni. And about eight hundred vehicles were opposite the three directions that are still blocked," he said.

U.S. envoy to discuss support for Ukraine's president, top diplomat

Demchenko added that the blockade continues in three directions - at the Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakivets checkpoints.

Earlier, police spokespeople in the cities of Tomaszów Lubelski and Chełm in Lublin Voivodeship, as well as in Przemyśl and Jarosław in Podkarpackie Voivodeship, told Ukrinform that the waiting time for trucks to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border lasts an average of two to four days.

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers blocked truck traffic on the border with Ukraine at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints.

Trucks stand in lines at Polish-Ukrainian border for up to four days

On November 23, they were joined by Polish farmers at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, who put forward their demands.

From December 24, during the Christmas holidays, they suspended the border blockade at this location until January 4.

On January 6, Poland resumed truck traffic on the road to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing, where farmers suspended the border blockade for an indefinite period of time.