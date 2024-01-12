Russian Diplomat Urges Yerevan To Provide Proof About Ethnic Cleansing In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a
briefing today that no ethnic cleansing has been carried out
against Garabagh residents of Armenian nationality, and if the
Armenian side has evidence of ethnic cleansing against Armenians in
Garabagh, let it present it, Azernews reports.
"I would like to provide some facts if there is any document of
any international organisation that Yerevan considers
authoritative. For example, the UN or some other organisation. If
there is any document or statement that would testify that such
'ethnic cleansing' took place, please be kind enough to provide us
with links to this document," she said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman adds that the
statements of the Armenian authorities about the activities of the
Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan are descriptive.
"The Russian Federation considers the accusations of Armenian
politicians against the Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh
destructive; this is an attempt to manipulate the facts."
